ISSA Launches Fourth Annual Scholarship Program with REIGN Total Body Fuel

PHOENIX, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), the global leader in online fitness and wellness education, and REIGN Total Body Fuel, the ultimate performance beverage created by Monster Energy, have announced the fourth annual ISSA x REIGN Scholarship Program.

Abigail Sims, 2021 scholarship recipient
Pictured Left to Right: Rob Kearney, Strongman, World's Strongest Gay; Lea Tallia, Personal Trainer & Nutritionist, 2020 REIGN x ISSA Scholarship Winner; Joey Kearney, Occupational Therapist, 2020 REIGN x ISSA Scholarship Winner
In the spirit of fueling the careers of future fitness professionals, ISSA and REIGN have once again united to offer ISSA Master Trainer Scholarships to a number of selected winners. Since its inception, this scholarship program has assisted 75 individuals in becoming ISSA Master Trainers, each of whom are now working to connect even more individuals to the power of healthy living.

"The REIGN and ISSA scholarship totally changed my life," said Abigail Sims, 2021 scholarship recipient. "When it comes to adaptive personal training, I'm disabled, and my primary clientele are also disabled. The knowledge that I learned throughout my personal trainer certification course is invaluable. I am incredibly grateful for everything that has empowered me to do for my clients."

ISSA x REIGN scholarships are awarded to 25 individuals annually. ISSA's Master Trainer Program fully equips graduates with a comprehensive foundation of the science and practice of personal training, fitness nutrition, and fitness programming. Scholarship winners also have the opportunity to join ISSA and REIGN Ambassador Programs to further develop their careers.

"Our partnership with REIGN is a win-win for all: lessening the financial burden for those looking to make a career of their passion; aligning two leading wellness brands in the name of industry growth; and helping ISSA get closer to reaching our goal of connecting one hundred million people to the power of healthy living by 2030," said ISSA CEO, Andrew Wyant. "It doesn't get any better than this."

Scholarship registration opens Wednesday, October 18, 2023, and will close Wednesday, November 1, 2023. ISSA and REIGN are looking for applicants with a passion for the fitness industry and who are dedicated to improving the health and wellness of their communities.

"REIGN Total Body Fuel consumers are loyal fitness enthusiasts, and for those looking to level up their fitness careers, we are proud to return for a fourth year with ISSA to help bring that dream to life," said Monster Energy CMO Dan McHugh. "Bringing REIGN devotees the chance to earn an ISSA Master Training Certification creates the opportunity for new businesses and an overall strengthening of our communities."  

To learn more or to apply for the ISSA x REIGN Scholarship Program, visit issaonline.com/reign. This opportunity is open to all legal residents of the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico over the age of 18.

About International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA)
International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), is the global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications. For over 30 years, ISSA has been committed to delivering comprehensive, cognitive, and practical education that's grounded in industry research. Rooted in Certified Personal Training certifications, ISSA offers over 50 fitness and wellness certifications and specializations, including a Yoga Alliance recognized Yoga 200-Hour Teacher Training Course, Certified Personal Training en Español, Health Coaching, Nutrition, and more. ISSA has educated nearly half a million trainers across 176 countries while driving toward their vision to connect 100 million people to the power of healthy living by 2030.

About REIGN Total Body Fuel™
Blended with 300mg of Natural Caffeine, BCAAs, CoQ10 & electrolytes, REIGN Total Body Fuel is designed for your active lifestyle. Offering zero sugar and zero artificial flavors & colors, REIGN Total Body Fuel is the ultimate fitness-focused beverage to support your performance needs. Available in ten amazing flavors: Orange Dreamsicle, White Gummy Bear, Reignbow Sherbet, Cherry Limeade, Melon Mania, Razzle Berry, Lilikoi Lychee, Red Dragon, Watermelon Warlord and all-new Tropical Storm. Visit your local retailer to try one today and make sure to follow on Instagram @reignbodyfuel … REIGN Total Body Fuel™ is available in the US, Canada, Caribbean, Brazil, Chile, UK, and a number of European countries; ingredients and flavors featured in the above description vary for countries outside of the US. Visit www.ReignBodyFuel.com for more information.

