sbe and The Related Group Celebrate the Grand Opening of SLS LUX Brickell Hotel & Residences, Katsuya Brickell and S Bar

TV Personality Roxanne Vargas, presented the evening which welcomed over 300 guests with the official Ringing of the Bell celebration, a two-course sit down dinner on top of the pool deck served by Chef Katsuya Uechi and innovative cocktails from mixology concept S Bar. The party continued as guests enjoyed passed desserts at Katsuya and S Bar, a Tequila Bar by Maestro Dobel along with a performance by Cuban singer and pianist, Aymee Nuviola.

SLS LUX Brickell marks the fourth of nine jointly developed projects in the pipeline for The Related Group and sbe following the recent delivery of Hyde Midtown Suites & Residences. SLS LUX Brickell welcomed Mayor Carlos Giménez, South Miami community leaders and tastemakers to commemorate the brand's second tower in Brickell. The extraordinary Arquitectonica designed, 57-story tower will feature the first LED façade by prominent lighting artist Ana Isabel Martinez. The project encompasses 450 sold-out luxury residences featuring private elevators and 84 guest rooms and suites, all expertly designed by the incomparable Yabu Pushelberg. Just steps away from Brickell City Centre, Miami's newest and most extravagant shopping and lifestyle destination, SLS LUX Brickell offers residents and guests the ultimate access to an oasis of exclusive privileges.

Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe, said: "Residential growth remains a critical element of sbe's strategy. To date, our residential projects have seen $2 billion in sales, and we are projecting an incremental $2.5 billion in the near future as our SLS, Delano and Hyde residences open doors in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, UAE, and the US." He adds: "Building on the great success we've seen with SLS Brickell, we are pleased to collaborate further with our partners at The Related Group and, one of my mentors, Jorge Pérez. sbe is also proud to debut our first collaboration with the amazing design firm Yabu Pushelberg."

"We envision each of our projects to energize and enhance the surrounding community. SLS LUX Brickell does both, but more importantly, further cements Brickell as Miami's leading lifestyle destination," said Jorge M. Pérez, Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Related Group. "SLS LUX is an oasis of ultimate luxury and features the very best of everything Miami has to offer – world-class art, elegant design, expertly crafted food – all set within a buzzing, culture-rich neighborhood."

The property will feature premier culinary offerings with celebrity Chef Katsuya Uechi's second Katsuya location in Miami and fourteenth internationally. Katsuya Brickell brings the finest design together with the most exquisitely prepared Japanese cuisine. Interiors by Yabu Pushelberg with dramatic lighting and sculptural seating set the tone for a romantic evening, a special celebration, or an impromptu gathering. Accommodating nearly 180 diners, the 6,537-square foot expertly composed space features a private dining room for 10-12 diners that can also be divided into two separate rooms. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and offers many of Katsuya's signature favorites along with new items created especially for the location.

SLS LUX Brickell also features S Bar, a sexy, sultry and glamorous concept that takes lounge life to all new heights of enjoyment. Situated next door to Katsuya, S Bar boasts a 2,535 square foot space that will seat 85, striking the perfect balance between cultured sophistication and raw elegance. The vibe is casual and the style bohemian chic with an urban edge. Live jazz, innovative cocktails, and a tempting array of lite bites will make S Bar the perfect place to meet up with friends any day of the week for an intimate tête-à-tête or an all-night party. Together, these venues are poised to become a destination for guests and locals alike.

sbe's flagship SLS brand is continuing its momentum from 2017 – following the successful launch of the 299-room SLS Baha Mar in The Bahamas, and the signing of multiple development and management deals in North America, Latin America, and The Middle East. In the next five years, the SLS brand will triple in size, opening 12 more hotels and residences in major cities including Atlanta, Cancun, Washington D.C., Puerto Madero, and Buenos Aires.

For more information on SLS LUX Brickell Hotel & Residences, visit www.slslux.com. Hotel reservations are now available. SLS LUX Brickell is located at 805 S Miami Avenue.

