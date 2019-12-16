sbe Announces the Opening of Its Second Gourmet Breakfast Eatery EllaMia at Award-Winning Property Mondrian Doha

Sam Nazarian, sbe's Founder & CEO said: "I am very excited to bring the EllaMia brand to our award-winning Mondrian Doha property. Our goal is always to provide a unique experience for our guests and I am excited to see our brand continue to grow and expand to multiple locations around the world."

EllaMia is a beautiful and sophisticated new venue, lovingly named after the two daughters of sbe's Founder & CEO, Sam Nazarian. The EllaMia Coffee brand transcends the ordinary with its special and authentic blends, offering an effortlessly chic atmosphere and service.

Situated in the Frozen Forest lobby of Mondrian Doha, EllaMia is a beautiful contemporary venue where guests can enjoy their everyday coffee ritual. Offering a wide range of artisan coffee blends, teas, homemade sodas, green juices and smoothies, EllaMia's menu brings a new and unique selection of drinks to the F&B scene in Qatar Some of these signature drinks include the Bumble Coffee, Macchiato Americano, White Peony Jade Sword Green Tea, Green Apple Fizz and the Date with Banana Smoothie. The menu also offers a selection of light bites, freshly baked goods and pastries ranging from cookies and cakes, to madeleines and macarons to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Mondrian Doha, designed by world-renowned Dutch designer Marcel Wanders, features 270 distinctive rooms and is also recognised for its luxurious lifestyle hospitality offering which includes four restaurants showcasing both local and international cuisines; Morimoto, CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Walima and Hudson Tavern.

EllaMia will be open from 7:00 a.m. until midnight every day of the week, making it the ideal spot for guests in Doha to start their morning and enjoy their day.

EllaMia is an integral part of sbe's global expansion plan of 50 hotels nationally and internationally by the year 2021. This expansion will be across all sbe hotel brands from SLS, Delano, The House of Originals, Mondrian and Hyde, in key global cities from Paris to Dubai and Buenos Aires to Mexico City, to mention a few.

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with AccorHotels, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

