sbe Announces the Opening of Its Second Gourmet Breakfast Eatery EllaMia at Award-Winning Property Mondrian Doha

Sam Nazarian, sbe's Founder & CEO said: "I am very excited to bring the EllaMia brand to our award-winning Mondrian Doha property. Our goal is always to provide a unique experience for our guests and I am excited to see our brand continue to grow and expand to multiple locations around the world."

EllaMia is a beautiful and sophisticated new venue, lovingly named after the two daughters of sbe's Founder & CEO, Sam Nazarian. The EllaMia Coffee brand transcends the ordinary with its special and authentic blends, offering an effortlessly chic atmosphere and service.

Situated in the Frozen Forest lobby of Mondrian Doha, EllaMia is a beautiful contemporary venue where guests can enjoy their everyday coffee ritual. Offering a wide range of artisan coffee blends, teas, homemade sodas, green juices and smoothies, EllaMia's menu brings a new and unique selection of drinks to the F&B scene in Qatar. Some of these signature drinks include the Bumble Coffee, Macchiato Americano, White Peony Jade Sword Green Tea, Green Apple Fizz and the Date with Banana Smoothie. The menu also offers a selection of light bites, freshly baked goods and pastries ranging from cookies and cakes, to madeleines and macarons to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Mondrian Doha, designed by world-renowned Dutch designer Marcel Wanders, features 270 distinctive rooms and is also recognised for its luxurious lifestyle hospitality offering which includes four restaurants showcasing both local and international cuisines; Morimoto, CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Walima and Hudson Tavern.

EllaMia will be open from 7:00 a.m. until midnight every day of the week, making it the ideal spot for guests in Doha to start their morning and enjoy their day.

EllaMia is an integral part of sbe's global expansion plan of 50 hotels nationally and internationally by the year 2021. This expansion will be across all sbe hotel brands from SLS, Delano, The House of Originals, Mondrian and Hyde, in key global cities from Paris to Dubai and Buenos Aires to Mexico City, to mention a few.

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with AccorHotels, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

Mondrian Doha is located in the heart of West Bay, next to Lagoona Mall and Lusail City, the future of Qatar with its innovative design, architecturally led landscape making and the gateway to Qatar's next major city destination. The Hotel was designed in collaboration with world-renowned Dutch designer, Marcel Wanders, along with South West Architecture – the architectural company of record for Mondrian Doha. This marks Wanders' first hotel in the Middle East.

Mondrian Doha comprises of 270 distinctive rooms; including the Penthouse studios and Studio suites with 59 suites in total, in addition to 211 bedrooms, over 24 floors. All of the rooms feature bespoke miniature artworks, luxurious custom-made furniture, and Swarovski crystal chandeliers, as well as signature nuances by Wanders.

Mondrian Doha is recognised for its luxurious lifestyle hospitality offering which includes four restaurants showcasing both local and international cuisines; Morimoto, CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Walima and Hudson Tavern. As well as two bar outlets; Rise and Black Orchid.

The renowned property also boasts the first ESPA Spa in Qatar, with the 2,000 square metre spa featuring separate spas for men and women, twelve treatment rooms, and Hammam areas. In addition, Mondrian Doha has a 24-hour fitness centre and a rooftop pool.

Mondrian Doha has one of the largest ballrooms in Qatar, a 2,000 square metre ballroom with a private elevator access and VIP Bridal Suite, along with private meeting rooms.

Mondrian's 4 floors bring world-renowned restaurants to Doha for the very first time including: Morimoto, a Japanese restaurant with stunning design and artwork by Japanese artist Hiroshi Senju, and Chef Masaharu Morimoto's acclaimed menu; Michelin Star Chef Wolfgang Puck's signature steakhouse CUT, bringing the finest quality beef and an extensive menu with Californian and Mediterranean culinary influences; Walima, which boasts the very best in Qatari and Middle Eastern cuisine and Hudson Tavern for guests to enjoy New York-style burgers.

Mondrian Doha is equally proud to launch ESPA in the Middle East for the very first time, the first of its kind featuring spas for men and women, 12 treatment rooms, a heated experience garden, relaxation rooms with heated daybeds and a traditional Turkish Hammam.

