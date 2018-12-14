sbe Announces The Opening Of Umami Burger At The Award-Winning Baha Mar Resort In The Bahamas

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe states: "I am thrilled to continue the international expansion of the Umami Burger brand with our latest location in the Bahamas at sbe's Baha Mar property. We are so grateful for Mr. Davis' continued support and trust in sbe's brands. The airstream is the first of its kind and we are excited to continue to bring innovative products and experiences for our guests."

Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar states: "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with sbe by introducing new and unique culinary experiences for our guests. With the addition of Umami Burger at Baha Mar, we are able to increase the dining offerings and continue to meet our mission of constantly working to enhance and elevate the guest's experience."

The airstream is available exclusively for Baha Mar guests to enjoy throughout their day at the beach. Designed by Dakota Development, sbe's subsidiary in charge of design and development, the airstream pays respect to the Bahamas vibrant color scheme. The trailer is painted Umami's signature shade of orange, making it perfectly "Umami-fied" and easily visible for beachgoers. The airstream offers many of the same signature dishes one can find in Southern California, the home of Umami Burger.

The airstream serves Umami Burger's classic hits including The Original Impossible Burger, Ultimate Baconator, the iconic Truffle Burger, Thin Fries, and more decadent sides. For those looking for a lighter option, there are delicious and flavorful offerings available on the Greens'N Bowls menu, such as the New Style Taco Salad or Tuna Poke & Wasabi Caesar Salad. Last but definitely not least, guests may enjoy refreshing handmade agua frescas and lemonade for the perfect thirst-quenching beverage by the beach.

The announcement of Umami Burger's Baha Mar airstream follows recent news of a collaboration with coveted chef Daniel Boulud, the opening of Umami's second location in Tokyo, and the company's exclusive partnership with Impossible Foods. Umami Burger currently has 16 locations in the US with exciting plans to open four franchise locations in Mexico City, with massive international expansion in the near future, including 40 more locations in Mexico, 10+ in Japan, as well as outposts in the UAE and Qatar.

For more information on Umami Burger visit umamiburger.com or follow @umamiburger or #umamiburger on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

ABOUT UMAMI BURGER

Founded in Los Angeles in 2009, Umami Burger has been named GQ's "Burger of the Year," Men's Journal's "Best Burger in America" and one of the "25 Most Innovative Consumer Brands of 2016" by Forbes' CircleUp25. Currently, Umami Burger has 22 restaurants in California, New York, Illinois, Nevada, and Japan with additional locations planned around the world. sbe , the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hospitality venues, is Umami Burger's majority shareholder. For more information on Umami Burger , please visit umamiburger.com or follow @umamiburger or #umamiburger on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

ABOUT sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with AccorHotels, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 25 hotels and over 174 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2018. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and The Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo by Chef Danny Elmaleh, Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, Hyde Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, watch sbe's #thisisbeyond video and visit sbe.com.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned $4.2 billion integrated resort development operated by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE). The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – with over 2,300 rooms and features 20 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com .

SOURCE Umami Burger

Related Links

http://umamiburger.com

