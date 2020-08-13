sbe Brings Iconic Delano Brand to Europe in Italy's Famed Sardinian Costa Smeralda

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe, the leading international hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning brands, today announced the expansion of the iconic Delano brand to Europe. Delano Porto Cervo in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia Italy, expected to open by June 2023, represents the next stage of international growth for sbe and the Delano brand in one of the world's most idyllic and sought-after travel destinations. Celebrating its 25th year of delivering trendsetting boutique hospitality to its customers, Delano will continue its legacy of unparalleled luxury, relaxation and beauty at its new Sardinian location, which has long been a destination for the world's most discerning travelers. Sbe will take over and redevelop the existing property in partnership with private equity firm Quianto Capital and its strategic advisor and asset manager, Enma Capital. With international expansion at the core of sbe's strategic growth plan, the company will add nearly 50 new hotels to its portfolio nationally and internationally by the year 2021.

"I am delighted to partner with Enrico and Petra Meneghetti to deliver the iconic Delano brand to one of the most beautiful and intimate resort destinations in the European market. We couldn't have found a better partner to launch the Delano brand in Italy," said Chadi Farhat, sbe's Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East & Europe. "As we continue to scale our signature brands across the globe, we look forward to offering to the sbe tribe more of the creative, customized, and exclusive experiences for which sbe has made our name. At the heart of this new project is a modern, wellness-driven take on luxury and leisure, which we know our customers will enjoy upon its opening in 2023."

"We are very excited to be partnering with sbe", said Petra Hofer, CEO of Quianto Capital Limited. "We are looking forward to present the wealth of the place offered by Sardinia, as well as Delano's exclusive effortlessly chic hospitality, to create a unique world-class resort in Porto Cervo."

Enrico Meneghetti, CEO of Enma Capital & Partners Limited, said, "As strategic advisor of Quianto Capital Limited during the investment selection process and subsequently of the operators, we chose Delano as a luxury hospitality partner to revive the worldliness and the true flavor of the origins of Costa Smeralda when it was frequented by the international jet set and added the maximum value to the unique culture, history and geography of Sardinia. Delano will play a key role in setting a new luxury hospitality standard that will meet the demand of minimal but exclusive Sardinian holidays and generate a shared and sustainable long-term growth for the surrounding region. It will be a unique place like the area in which it is located."

Nestled into the sparkling seaside of famed Sardinian locale Costa Smeralda, the 68-room property will undergo a complete redevelopment and remodel in keeping with Delano's signature elevated style. Steps from the romantic white sand beaches and dazzling marina of the Porto Cervo village, the destination has its roots in the rich Italian design of famed architect Luigi Vietti. The property will feature a world-class restaurant, lobby bar, pool bar, beach club, fitness studio and other hotel-related amenities developed as part of the hotel.

sbe subsidiary Dakota Development, led by President Joe Faust, will provide design and construction management services for the luxury project in development.

Delano is a classic trailblazer in the boutique hotel space, with Philippe Starck's Delano South Beach credited with defining South Beach as a sought-after destination. Situated in beautiful Costa Smeralda, the luxury resort is poised to make a similar mark on Sardinia, embodying sbe's signature full circle lifestyle approach. As with every sbe hotel, Delano's recognizable design point-of-view will be visible throughout the property with sophistication and ease blending with timeless design.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 36 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2020. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com.

About Quianto Capital Limited

Quianto Capital Limited is a private equity real estate investment company which is committed to solid sustainability practices based on concrete objectives to advance social conditions in communities, evolve the enhancement of projects, and to protect the environment and maximize the sustainable impact. The fundamental part of its business is to ensure responsible investments by developing profitable strategies that offer tangible social benefits. This social value is part of the company's DNA and is an integral part in the research and selection of its investments. Connect with us: Instagram LinkedIn @quiantocapital. For more information: quiantocapital.com.

About Enma Capital & Partners Limited

Enma Capital & Partners Limited is a private equity investment company that engages in the research and selection of investment opportunities with the aim of creating long lasting impacts and long-term values to organizations, investors and communities. It strives to consolidate its experiences to encourage the growth of untapped opportunities in dynamic market environments. Connect with us: Instagram LinkedIn @enmacapital. For more information: enmacapital.com

