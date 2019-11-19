sbe Continues to Innovate Culinary Experiences with Launch of Its Latest Brand: Gourmet Breakfast Eatery EllaMia

"I'm extremely proud to launch EllaMia in London, one of the culinary capitals of the world," said sbe Founder & CEO Sam Nazarian . "The style and elevated atmosphere of the St Martins Lane Hotel is the perfect setting for EllaMia's debut, and we couldn't be more thankful for the partnership and continuous support of the hotel's owners and staff. At sbe, we constantly strive to provide extraordinary, innovative experiences and we can't wait to see our latest concept grow into a successful brand with locations around the world."

A beautiful and sophisticated new venue, EllaMia is lovingly named after the two daughters of sbe's Founder & CEO, Sam Nazarian. EllaMia is a joyous, sophisticated coffee brand that will transcend the ordinary with its special and authentic blends, engaging atmosphere and effortlessly chic aesthetic and service. The original concept and design for EllaMia was developed by award-winning London based interior design group Blacksheep, architectural firm CRTKL and sbe subsidiary Dakota Development, which is led by its President and founder Joe Faust.

Adorned in subtle floral patterns, dusty pink hues and brushed gold details, the coffee shop will be the ideal spot for Londoner's to get their daily caffeine fix and will offer guests a range of artisan barista coffees, teas, kombuchas and freshly made smoothies and protein shakes. These will include the likes of a Mixed Berries and Honey Smoothie or Peanut Butter and Banana Protein Shake, with an option of gluten and soy free chocolate whey protein powder, or vegan hemp and pea chocolate whey protein powder. Seeking to bring a slice of Los Angeles' craft coffee culture to London, a highlight of EllaMia's menus will be a unique selection of warming, spiced lattes such as Black sesame, Turmeric & Lemongrass and Lavender.

EllaMia will also serve a selection of light bites, including appetizing breakfasts which will be available until 11.30am and encompass an array of pastries and healthier options such as Greek yogurt with passion fruit, Bircher muesli and a Protein Smoothie Bowl made with almond milk, neat vanilla whey protein powder, oats, nut butter, frozen banana, walnuts, pecans and a dusting of cinnamon. From 11.30am, guests will be offered a selection of freshly made sandwiches and savory dishes, such as Crayfish, avocado and lemon mayonnaise on granary bread or a Pequillo pepper Goat's cheese quiche. The menu will also contain an assortment of healthy and sweet bites to carry guests through the day, such as a Dairy free orange, pecan and goji berry oatmeal bar or a more indulgent Hazelnut praline slice.

EllaMia will be open from 6.30am on weekdays and 8am on weekends, making it the perfect place in Covent Garden for a pre work pick-me-up or a morning catch-up. EllaMia will be open until 8pm daily.

EllaMia is an integral part of sbe's global expansion plan of 50 hotels nationally and internationally by the year 2021. This expansion will be across all sbe hotel brands from SLS, Delano, The House of Originals, Mondrian and Hyde, in key global cities from Paris to Dubai and Buenos Aires to Mexico City, to mention a few.

