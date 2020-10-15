sbe Renews Exclusive Water Partnership with Danone Waters of America Across North America and The Bahamas

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe, the leading international hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning brands, today announced the continued growth of its partnership with leading beverage company, Danone Waters of America, by renewing their exclusive agreement across North America and The Bahamas. In addition, the company's spring water brand, evian, will continue to serve as sbe's preferred water provider across the brands and global properties owned and operated within the sbe portfolio. As part of this continued collaboration, Danone Waters of America will supply its award-winning evian natural spring water and naturally sourced Italian sparkling mineral water, Ferrarelle® which it distributes for in-room consumption at sbe food and beverage establishments across the globe. This collaboration, which will be incorporated into the amenity program at the majority of sbe properties, will consist of cultural activations, product launches, exclusive content and, most importantly, elevated brand experiences for sbe guests.

sbe Chief Brand Officer Michele Caniato said, "I am very delighted to continue to grow our relationship and partnership with Danone Waters of America, not only in the United States and The Bahamas, but also globally. sbe continues to partner with best-in-class companies to bring our guests the best products available in the market. In addition to bringing this collaboration to our global properties, this partnership will also include marketing and event activations in our properties to promote and highlight Danone's incredible products."

Danone Waters of America CEO Henri De L'Epine said, "As a global leader in lifestyle and luxury hospitality, sbe goes above and beyond to provide their guests with best-in-class service, quality and premium products and is a great match for evian. We are thrilled to continue providing premium, naturally-sourced water — and healthy hydration — to their guests worldwide. I look forward to this expansion of our long-standing partnership years to come."

Since its founding, sbe has worked with international Fortune 500 companies across automotive, telecommunication, beverage, and financial institutions, to deliver the finest and most innovative goods and services to its global customers. Long-standing collaborations with Lincoln, Chase Sapphire, and Tidal, as well as a recently announced private-label collaboration with Goldsheep and Lavazza have produced a suite of exclusive benefits, products, and experiences for the modern sbe traveler.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 36 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2020. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com.

About Danone Waters of America

Danone Waters of America is a subsidiary of Danone S.A., which is dedicated to bringing health through food to as many people as possible. Danone is a leading global food & beverage company built on three businesses: Essential Dairy and Plant-Based Products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition.

Danone Waters of America's flagship brand evian® natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, evian natural spring water travels through underground glacial rocks, where it is enriched with naturally occurring electrolytes and minerals. Delicately crafted by nature and with a neutrally balanced pH 7.2, evian natural spring water is a healthy choice throughout the day. The brand is committed to preserving its local ecosystem and water resource and has been working for over 25 years to preserve the natural surroundings of the source, to keep evian natural spring water's exceptional quality for generations to come. The brand is working towards becoming a circular* brand by 2025. In 2017, evian's bottling sites in the U.S. and Canada were certified Carbon Neutral by the Carbon Trust, and in 2020, the brand achieved Carbon Neutral certification globally.

Danone Waters of America embraces Danone's One Planet. One Health vision which reflects a strong belief that the health of the people that of the planet are interconnected and is a Certified B Corp. For more information, visit www.bcorporation.net/directory/danone-waters-of-america-inc.

