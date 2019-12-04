sbe Subsidiary C3 To Create Innovative, 40,000-sf Eatery Called Citizens In The Heart Of Brookfield Properties' Manhattan West Complex

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookfield Properties and C3, a subsidiary of global lifestyle and hospitality company sbe, today announced plans for a new culinary destination at Manhattan West, the eight-acre complex Brookfield is developing on Manhattan's Far West Side. Named Citizens, C3's new concept will bring together a curated collection of established and new proprietary culinary brands at two full-service restaurants, multiple bars and a fast-casual market hall. The 40,000-square-foot venue, located in Five Manhattan West, will be designed by award-winning interior designer David Rockwell.

"As the newest arm of our organization, C3 was specifically launched to disrupt the F&B industry and capitalize on the rapidly evolving landscape of consumer preferences," said sbe Founder & CEO Sam Nazarian. "The future of dining is casual, mobile and experiential and C3 is delivering on that reality with the opening of Citizens. We're proud of the support and trust Brookfield has placed in C3 to bring this innovative culinary concept to life and we hope it's the first of many more collaborations as part of a long-term partnership."

"Innovative and of-the-moment culinary offerings are an essential part of a successful placemaking destination, and 'Citizens' by sbe will help bring Manhattan West to another level," said Andrew Brent, Vice President, Brookfield Properties. "Hudson Eats at Brookfield Place has been a major success, but we wanted to create something even bigger and bolder at Manhattan West. The marketplace, restaurant and bar concepts created by sbe will provide elevated culinary experiences for the diverse array of audiences drawn to Manhattan West."

C3, which stands for Creating Culinary Communities, is the latest subsidiary of global lifestyle and hospitality company sbe. C3 will focus on restaurant concepts made up of an array of limited service culinary brands that are both new developments and evolutions of established, highly successful full-service sbe restaurants. Citizens is an innovative new concept by C3 envisioned as a global community of culinary experiences – bringing new and existing retail developments a "one stop shop" for established restaurant brands.

Stretching from Ninth to Tenth Avenues and 31stto 33rd Streets, Manhattan West is Brookfield Properties' newest and most innovative placemaking destination, focusing on culture, wellness, sustainability and experience. It incorporates the best of Brookfield Properties' global network of mixed-use complexes and portfolio of nearly 600 properties worldwide. Once complete, it will feature six million square feet of Class-A office space, 844 luxury residences at The Eugene, and the Pendry Manhattan West boutique hotel. A landscaped, two-acre public plaza will be enlivened with public art and events by Arts Brookfield, Brookfield's award-winning arts and entertainment program.

In addition, Manhattan West will feature more than 200,000 square feet of dynamic retail amenities that will bring together high-end, experiential shops and innovative culinary concepts, including a signature, multi-concept restaurant by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group and a 60,000-square-foot, new-concept Whole Foods. Peloton is creating a 35,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art flagship location called "Peloton Studios" that will house the company's broadcast and production operations and several studios, from which hundreds of group fitness classes, including indoor cycling, running, bootcamp, strength training and more, will be hosted and live streamed every week to Peloton platforms.

Manhattan West benefits from excellent access to public transportation. It sits immediately adjacent to the soon-to-be-redeveloped Empire Station/Penn Station Complex – the busiest train station in North America – and near the new 7-train station at Hudson Yards, New York City's first subway extension in decades. It is one block from the A, C, E, 1, 2, 3 and 7 subway lines, New Jersey Transit, the Long Island Railroad and Amtrak.

About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a fully-integrated, global real estate services company that provides industry-leading portfolio management and development capabilities across the real estate investment strategies of Brookfield Asset Management — a global alternative asset manager with over $500 billion in assets under management.

Brookfield Properties develops and manages premier real estate with a focus on maximizing the tenant experience in addition to the investment and operational performance of the asset. We also focus on integrating leading-edge real estate technologies which enables us to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability – benefiting not only our tenants, residents and business partners, but also the communities in which we operate.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com.

