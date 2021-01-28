sbe To Offer On-Site COVID-19 Testing at Miami and Los Angeles Properties

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe, the leading international group that develops, manages and operates award-winning brands, today announced the availability of on-site PCR, rapid antigen, antibody or self-administered PCR COVID-19 testing for guests and employees at SLS South Beach and Hyde Midtown effective immediately. SLS Brickell, SLS LUX Brickell and Mondrian Los Angeles will offer the test beginning on Monday, February 1. On-site COVID-19 testing provides travelers with a hassle-free solution to remaining compliant and safe while traveling during the pandemic. Upcoming hotel openings, including SLS Baha Mar, which is scheduled to re-open on March 4, 2021, will also provide a similar service for its guests.

Chadi Farhat, Chief Operating Officer, sbe said, "The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority. We decided to partner with BlueMed Consultants in Miami, a distinguished telehealth testing organization to provide seamless COVID-19 testing upon arrival or departure in an effort to provide guests with optimal peace of mind when they stay with us. Our on-site COVID-19 testing allows travelers to focus more on their holiday and less about the logistics. We are also excited to provide self-administered tests for our guests via Precheck by x.labs. These services will soon be extended across our global properties."

Dr. Boaz Rosenblat, Medical Director, BlueMed Consultants said, "BlueMed Consultants is thrilled to be partnering with sbe hotel properties in Miami to provide COVID-19 testing to their guests and team members. We are proud to be a part of this pioneering step in bringing a new level of safety to the travel industry."

Todd Dunphy, COO of x.labs said, "We are extremely proud of our partnership with sbe and the opportunity to support their proactive safety measures. Our Precheck digital health wallet and COVID-19 at-home test exemplifies our mission to empower people to take an active role in their health whilst also allowing for a safe return to tourism."

Miami on-site tests are administered by BlueMed Consultants. sbe guests can now opt for the BlueMed Consultants PCR COVID-19 test, which offers 24-hour results, the rapid antigen COVID-19 test, which offers results in 10 minutes, or access to the self-administered Precheck by x.labs test which offers results in 24-72-hours. Guests can schedule their tests daily between 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Testing is free of charge for U.S. citizens with medical insurance that are concerned about possible COVID-19 exposure, and tests are available at varying prices from $70 to $175 for international or uninsured guests. Testing is free of charge for insured employees in Miami.

Guests at Mondrian Los Angeles can purchase self-administered test kits through Precheck by x.labs either upon booking their stay or upon arrival to the property which offers results in 24-72-hours.

As many countries around the world require a negative COVID test before re-entry, including the U.S. and Canada, SLS Baha Mar is focused on making their guests' return home as effortless and safe as possible with its Safe Travels initiative. Guests at SLS Baha Mar will receive two complimentary rapid Antigen tests per room booked and these tests can be used at any time during the stay, a great resource to allow guests to comply with the mandatory regulations for travelers returning to the United States and other international destinations. For guests whose country requires a negative RT-PCR Test no more than 3 Days before their flight departs, SLS Baha Mar offers on-property testing for $134/per person (VAT inclusive).

The on-site COVID-19 testing will be rolled out to additional sbe properties domestically and globally over the next few months. For more information on the COVID-19 testing options, please visit the individual properties' respective websites.

About sbe

sbe is a leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Established in 2002 by Sam Nazarian, and following the acquisition of the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, Morgans Hotel Group in 2016, sbe has grown into an unparalleled global portfolio of lifestyle destinations. Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, fully acquired sbe's hotel brands in December 2020 after holding a 50% stake in the Company since 2018. With 28 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2021, the company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience – from nightlife, food and beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development. The company's leading hotel and residential brands include SLS, Delano, Mondrian, Hyde, The House of Originals, The Redbury and internationally acclaimed culinary and nightlife concepts including Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna and Bottega di Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis, Hyde, Skybar, Bond, Dandelyan, Blind Spot, Smoke & Mirrors and Privilege. sbe is a registered trademark of sbe Restaurant Group, LLC and is used under license. To learn more, visit sbe.com.

About BlueMed Consultants

BlueMed Consultants and its Telehealth affiliate EconoDoc.com was founded by a group of Emergency providers on the front lines of the Covid-19 battle. From the earliest days of the pandemic they have been providing cutting edge testing and treatment of Covid-19 to all their patients. Working in busy emergency departments overwhelmed by Covid-19, the team recognized the importance of providing remote care through Telehealth as well as expanded testing to the community. As an organization committed to their patients' health BlueMed has pioneered protocols and testing for hospitals, schools, government agencies, professional athletes, executives, neighborhood residents, and travelers. They specialize in delivering the most sophisticated FDA approved testing with the quickest turnaround time in the industry. Under the direction of their nationally recognized and published medical directors they continuously adopt their protocols and testing options to coincide with the ever-changing landscape of the Covid-19 pandemic. BlueMed's commitment to their patients is to provide the necessary testing, treatment, and guidance for a safe transition back to their pre-pandemic lives.

About X.Labs

x.labs is the leader in next-generation public safety threat detection and digital healthcare technologies and is a company dedicated to the development of cutting edge, high-speed checkpoint systems that detect emerging threats to civilians, buildings and law enforcement. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative technologies for a safer world. They are addressing the need for fast, effective, proactive security and the digitization of healthcare. Their smart technologies offer many compelling advantages. That goes for consumers as well as resorts, healthcare providers, schools, places of worship, event venues, airports and corporate venues. The company product suite includes the X1 Weapon Detection System, Feevr Elevated Skin Temperature device, ShoX HEMI less than lethal ammunition round and the Precheck Digital Healthcare app.

