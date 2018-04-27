sbe's Disruptive Group Continues Global Expansion with Opening of Katsuya in Dubai Mall

Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of sbe, states: "The Middle East is a key market for us and we're proud to work with our incredible partners to continue our expansion in the Middle East. In addition to existing locations in Kuwait, Dubai, Manama and Doha, there are 4 more Katsuya restaurants in our Middle East pipeline set to open over the next few years. Disruptive Group is continuing its rapid global growth by transforming Katsuya's award-winning cuisine and iconic design into an international empire."

This new Katsuya property comes at the same time as Disruptive Group announces plans to open more than 60 Katsuya and Umami Burger properties in Mexico, Qatar, and the UAE in the coming years, and looks to secure franchise agreements with qualified multi-unit operators in major metropolitan areas around the world. Additionally, the 14th Katsuya will open doors this summer at the highly anticipated SLS LUX Brickell in Miami featuring designs by iconic design duo Yabu Pushelberg – a first for the brand.

Katsuya Dubai Mall seats over 200 people, with 534 square meters of interior space and a 200 square meter exterior patio, providing guests with a unique setting to experience Master Chef Katsuya Uechi's fresh, modern take on Japanese classics mixed with design icon Philippe Starck's sleek and sultry interiors. Aligned with the design approach of the other 12 international Katsuyas, Starck incorporates striking and luxurious white and tan leather seating, while backlit Japanese iconography line the walls.

Operating hours are 11am to midnight Sunday through Wednesday, and 11am to 1am Thursday through Saturday. For more information, please visit www.katsuyarestaurant.com or follow on Instagram at @katsuyabysbe and @katsuyauae.

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with The Yucaipa Companies and Cain International (formerly Cain Hoy), sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 28 hotels and over 130 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2018. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Cleo by Chef Danny Elmaleh, The Bazaar by José Andrés, Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz, Leynia by Chef José Icardi, Umami Burger, Hyde Lounge, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, watch sbe's #thisisbeyond video and visit sbe.com

Disruptive Restaurant Group is the leading restaurant company devoted to the development of visionary concepts and award-winning culinary experiences. A subsidiary of leading lifestyle hospitality company, sbe, Disruptive Restaurant Group incubates and operates globally renowned culinary brands. The company's critically-acclaimed restaurants include Katsuya, Cleo, The Bazaar by José Andrés, Hyde Kitchen + Cocktails, and Umami. For more details, please visit sbe.com/restaurants.

