sbe's Iconic Mondrian Los Angeles Officially Debuts Its Highly Anticipated Hotel Redesign

Nestled atop the hills of West Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard, the ever-inspiring luxury hotel officially unveils its 236 redesigned rooms, including its signature Skyview Loft and Penthouse, complete with a new lobby, redesigned meeting spaces, plus an upgraded fitness center.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe states: "Mondrian Los Angeles is an iconic hotel in our sbe portfolio. We are proud, along with our owner and longtime partner Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, to have redesigned the property, from the guestrooms to the lobby, continuing the legacy of this iconic property by disrupting the hospitality space. The Mondrian brand is very important in the sbe portfolio and we are proud to see the first Mondrian to be reimagined, brings a refreshing new energy to the hotel and continuing its legacy.

Guests will enter an enchanting haven of unparalleled wonder and perpetual possibility at sbe's Mondrian Los Angeles. Expect a guest experience that allows an escape from reality. Revel in the comfort of one of Mondrian's new spacious accommodations with floor-to-ceiling windows, luxuriously appointed marble bathrooms, and its signature 24-hour room service.

Continuing with the whimsical theme of the hotel, the redesign pulls inspiration from the Alice and Wonderland fantasyland combined with the timeless nostalgia of Hollywood glamour meant to incorporate wonder and mystery while creating an inviting, comfortable hotel experience for guests.

New Guest Rooms & Suites

The newly designed guest rooms and suites invite guests to step through a modern-day looking glass and into a sleek and contemporary room with just a touch of whimsy and notice. A soft color palette with hints of blue will evoke the bright, airy, and sunny skies of Los Angeles. The glowing mirrors and light fixtures will conjure the flashing bulbs of the paparazzi, aimed to put guests directly into the spotlight of comfort during their stay. As they enter, they will find themselves tumbling into Wonderland alongside an art installation featuring a cosmopolitan woman falling through space. As guests lie down in the lavish, plush beds, they will be virtually transported through the swirling wallpaper design representative of the rabbit hole and into another dimension meant to calm the mind and body.

Guests can wander the labyrinth maze within the pattern of the area rug. Playing off the Wonderland garden, a mushroom-shaped side chair and ottoman in the lounge reflects the undertones and organic feeling of a personal Eden. Harkening back to Phillipe Starck's original design, an aubergine chair serves as an ode to Mondrian's original designer. A teapot-inspired Cappellini chair from Milan captures the satire and inspiration of a mad hatter tea party, a tongue-in-cheek element that complements the overall joyfulness and comfort throughout.

New bathroom designs will provide a more European aesthetic that is sleek and clean, yet warm, airy and dramatic with newly imported wall coverings and bathroom tile. All rooms will come equipped with notable features for a luxury stay including new in-room safes, branded luxury robes, a plethora of outlets for easy charging devices, Lavazza coffee, and a Smart TV featuring Hulu and Netflix.

Overall, guests will find a finely designed and choreographed experience for them to discover the adventure, mystery, and magic of wonderland for themselves.

Penthouse

The redesigned and renovated penthouse will welcome guests to a world of soft elegance and whimsy inspired by the Victorian age of England. The wraparound vanity mirror speaks to the glamour that surrounds guests, both in the stunning well-appointed 1,500-foot suite and in Hollywood itself. This hotel accommodation includes a dining room, oversized daybed, a separate bedroom with a private bathroom, rainfall shower, and large balcony with sweeping views of the LA basin. The sartorial masks décor is a reminder that nothing is quite like it appears on the outside.

Skyview Loft

To step into Mondrian Los Angeles' Skyview Loft where the shape is a suggestion instead of a constant, as demonstrated in the custom-made furniture and design elements. This luxurious accommodation will include a dining area, oversized sofa, and rainfall shower complete with Ciel amenities. Guests can feel as if they're falling down the rabbit hole with flashes of California sky blue hues tucked into nooks and corners throughout the room or can step onto the private balcony with unparalleled views of the Los Angeles skyline.

Lobby

The newly-renovated Mondrian lobby is a curated gallery intended for socializing. Farmhouse-style chairs harken back to the era of Lewis Carroll and the quaint cottages that are synonymous with the English countryside. The front desk is dressed with Regency tiles imported from a manor home. Everything in this lobby was hand-selected to represent Alice's whimsy, curiosity, and playfulness – with nods toward Starck's original design and Mondrian Doha and South Beach designer Marcel Wander. The signature lobby swing which attracts guests to instantly float into Mondrian's iconic mystique has been reupholstered and updated to match the new redesign aesthetic.

Luxury Amenities

Located steps away, guests can enjoy the hotel's newly Italian -inspired cuisine at Ivory on Sunset and play at Skybar's iconic sun-drenched pool deck by day, and star-studded nightlife hotspot after sunset.

Mondrian Los Angeles guests have access to the hotel's luxury amenities, including their new complimentary Lincoln car service featuring their signature Navigator SUV and Continental town car for chauffeured transport upon request. The ride experience will include refreshing Evian Water and magazines for browsing including The Wall Street Journal and LA Confidential to elevate the journey.

Guests are also enticed to enjoy the scenery at the renowned Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles, a mainstay for revelry day and night, which offers unmatched stunning views of Los Angeles. The beautiful space hosts regular cultural events, pool parties, musical performances, and cocktail fetes all year round. Skybar features various signature programming to engage guests and Los Angeles tastemakers such as their signature Night Market shopping nights, monthly poolside performances, daytime pool parties each weekend of summer, evening programming with live DJ music nightly, and more. Their extensive specialty cocktail menu and small + shared plate cuisine offerings will charm any guests' taste buds. Skybar offers the perfect environment to sip an Aperol Spritz accompanied by a charcuterie and cheese board as the sun sets over Los Angeles.

This announcement comes on the heels of the two year anniversary of the opening of both Mondrian Doha and Mondrian Park Avenue. The Mondrian brand is expected to grow internationally in gateway cities around the globe, such as Mexico, Hong Kong, Seoul, Dubai, Paris and more.

About Mondrian Los Angeles

Mondrian Los Angeles is an international travel destination and local oasis nestled in the heart of West Hollywood's iconic Sunset Strip. Since opening its doors in 1996, the legendary Mondrian Los Angeles that was originally designed by the award-winning Philippe Starck unveils an audacious $19-million reimagining debut as of September 2019 that evokes wonder, whimsical excitement, invincibility, and glamour. Entering through Mondrian's signature thirty-foot mahogany doors, the bright, expansive lobby features custom-designed furniture, a Lucite indoor swing, and a mushroom-inspired concierge desk. Each of the 236 pet-friendly rooms elicits adventure, mystery, and magic with sleek and contemporary design, floor-to-ceiling windows, and soft hues of color juxtaposed with bold patterns. Remaining as the epicenter of innovation and creativity, the lobby's "Magic Box" acts as a rotating art gallery showcasing LA-based contemporary pop-artists, including Tony Kelly, Michael Turchin, Mikael B, and Matt Smiley. Known for its grandiose views, Skybar is a chic outdoor pool lounge perfect for soaking up the sun by day and dancing under the stars at night. A bustling hub for international and local trendsetters, Skybar hosts its exclusive Night Market with upscale vendors, intimate poolside performances, and daytime pool parties all summer featuring the hottest DJs from around the globe. Ivory on Sunset offers Italian-inspired libations and cuisine with a backdrop of stunning LA-views. Mondrian is a luxury hotel brand with locations in South Beach, New York, and Doha.

www.mondrianhotel.com | @MondrianLosAngeles | @SkybarLA | @sbecollection www.sbe.com

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com .

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 57 hotels, totaling approximately 14,100 guest rooms across 16 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

