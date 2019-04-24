sbe's Iconic West Hollywood, Hyde Sunset, Debuts All-New Dinner Menu for Spring 2019

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading lifestyle hospitality company sbe introduces a new dinner menu at the Iconic West Hollywood destination, Hyde Sunset, sbe's long-standing popular hybrid restaurant and nightlife venue concept. Hyde Lounge in Los Angeles first opened in 2006 and has since expanded the concept to include Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach in Miami, Hyde Bellagio in Las Vegas, Hyde at T-Mobile Arena, Hyde Staples in Downtown LA and now, its first international outpost in Australia's Gold Coast, Hyde Paradiso, with more to come across the United States and beyond. The popular Los Angeles haunt is known for its continued flow of celebrity patrons ranging from top athletes to supermodels, notable music artists and A-List actors including the likes of Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Josh Duhamel, Usher, Giancarlo Stanton, Marshmello, Michael B. Jordan, Robert Downey Jr., The Chainsmokers, Taraji P. Henson, Paris Hilton and more.

"Our goal was to combine Hyde's undisputed nightlife reputation with approachable and fun menu items that our guests regularly request before or during their night out," says Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe. "Hyde's hybrid nightlife and restaurant lounge is the perfect combination for our loyal Hollywood crowd. It maintains itself as their 'home away from home' so we wanted to add menu favorites our regulars are often requesting."

Featuring all new dishes created with their nightlife concept in mind, the menu rolls out heading into the spring/summer season for patrons to enjoy in their popular outdoor patio lounge, which later transitions as guests flow indoors for nightlife hours. Diners can expect expertly crafted dishes, including Wagyu Beef Potstickers, Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos, and Frankie's Stringy Mozzarella Sticks, aptly named after Hyde Sunset nightlife partner, Frankie Delgado.

Dinner service is offered Wednesday through Saturday at the staple Sunset Strip hotspot. Paired with a fresh patio and interior design that includes photography by Terry O'Neil and customized booths built with a VIP experience in mind, Hyde Sunset is the hottest one-stop locale for a night out in West Hollywood.

Hyde Paradiso, the first international market for the luxury lifestyle brand outside of the U.S., comes hot on the heels of the opening of Hyde Hotel and Residence Midtown Miami, a 60 hotel room and 410 sold-out luxury residences property, with interiors by award-winning designer, David Rockwell in a building designed by Arquitectonica. Hyde Beach House Hollywood Florida will open in Q3 of 2019 with 352 residences, the third Hyde property in the Miami area. Hyde Hotels and Residences will also expand into the Middle East, with an opening in Doha come 2020. https://www.sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-paradiso/

For more information and to view the new menu, please visit hydesunset.com and follow @hydesunset on social media for regular updates on dinner service, DJ programming, events and more.

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and The Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, Hyde Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Skybar, Nightingale, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com.

