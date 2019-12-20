sbe's Katsuya And Umami Burger Continue Global Expansion Into Saudi Arabia With 10+ Venues To Open

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe, the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning global brands, is thrilled to announce two of its renowned restaurant brands – Katsuya and Umami Burger – are expanding into Saudi Arabia for the first time with over 10 venues in the pipeline in partnership with Bulldozer Group, leading investment and brand management company that develops, owns and operates F&B, hospitality & entertainment concepts across the Middle East and Europe.

Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe, said: "We are incredibly proud to bring two of our award-winning brands, Katsuya and Umami Burger to Saudi Arabia and to continue our global expansion of these brands after our successful launch in Mexico, Japan, Bahamas, and Middle East. This marks another milestone in the global growth of sbe and subsidiary Disruptive Group, and I am especially excited to partner with my longtime friend, Evgeny Kuzin and collaborate with his well-established company, Bulldozer Group."

Evgeny Kuzin, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Bulldozer Group, states, "With the opening of two prestigious restaurant brands, Katsuya and Umami, we aim to bring the finest ingredients, high-quality cuisine and impeccable service to enhance the gastronomical offering of the Kingdom. By partnering with sbe, we have combined our expertise and passion to provide excellent hospitality brands that are tailored to suit the KSA market preferences."

The opening of Katsuya and Umami Burger are part of the growing restaurant industry in Saudi Arabia and changes to rules about entertainment and seating, bringing an opportunity for sbe and Bulldozer to act as a catalyst for progressive change to the culinary landscape. The First Katsuya and Umami Burger to open in 2020 in Capital Riyadh. Bulldozer plans to open additional locations in Jeddah, with development in Eastern Province Damman to follow. The company is seeking locations around 5,000 square feet for Umami Burger and 8,000 square feet for Katsuya.

sbe's Katsuya by award-winning Chef Katsuya Uechi, brings a fresh, modern take to Japanese classics mixed with sleek and sultry interiors. With 15 locations worldwide designed by icon Philippe Starck and Yabu Pushelberg, including Los Angeles, South Beach, Dubai, Manama, Kuwait City, and Doha. The sixteenth Katsuya outpost is set to open at the Palazzina Grassi Hotel in Venice, Italy in early 2020.

Umami Burger currently has 28 locations globally, including 16 locations in major cities in the U.S. including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and five locations internationally in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, as well as in Nassau, Bahamas, Mexico City, Querétaro, and Pueblas, Mexico. sbe is also in talks to bring Umami Burger to other markets around the world, with conversations progressing well with franchise partners in South Korea, Brazil, Portugal, Malaysia, Turkey, and Thailand. This news comes on the heels of the announcement of Umami Burger opening its second New York City location on Manhattan's iconic 57th Street, and the launch of its redesigned menu, as part of its commitment to only using hormone and antibiotic free meat in its restaurants, including partnership with Impossible Foods, the makers of the innovative plant-based Impossible Burger.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com.

About Bulldozer Group:

Bulldozer Group is a leading investment and brand management company that develops, owns and operates successful F&B, hospitality & entertainment concepts across the Middle East and Europe.

Established in Dubai in 2010, Bulldozer Group played a significant role in the growth and success of the restaurant landscape of the region, by introducing globally renowned concepts and well-loved brands that had never before been seen in the Emirates. The group's revolutionary approach to artist bookings fueled an industry wide upsurge in entertainment, strengthening Dubai's transformation into a globally acclaimed tourist destination. Now, as the market has matured, the group is focused on developing innovative home-grown concepts, and transporting them from Dubai to the world.

