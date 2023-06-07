SBG Funding Expands: New Office, More Hires, Support for Businesses in Challenging Times

News provided by

SBG Funding

07 Jun, 2023, 10:17 ET

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Funding, the trusted name in small business financing, is doubling down on its commitment to businesses with exciting developments. We're thrilled to announce our move to a new, larger office space, marking a significant milestone in our growth journey. With over 15,500 sq ft at our new location on 240 W40th Street, New York, NY 10018, we're ready to make an even bigger impact.

"Our rapid growth demanded a bigger space to serve our clients and partners better. This move represents our dedication to providing exceptional financing solutions and top-notch customer experiences," said Jeffrey Sachs, CEO of SBG Funding. "We're excited about this new chapter and the opportunities it brings to support small businesses across the nation."

As part of our expansion, we're actively seeking talented professionals across multiple areas including underwriting, business development and especially in our sales team, to join us in NY and contribute to our continued success.

"With our increased office space and growing team, we're well-equipped to provide comprehensive financing solutions and better serve businesses during these challenging times," added Sachs. "Our goal is to help businesses thrive by offering tailored financing options and unparalleled support."

SBG Funding is committed to providing business financing solutions for businesses nationwide. Services including small business term loan, business line of credit, and equipment financing. With a commitment to innovation, customer service, and industry expertise, SBG Funding is the go-to resource to access capital to grow and prosper. To learn more, visit www.sbgfunding.com.

CONTACT: SBG Funding, [email protected], 844-284-2725

SOURCE SBG Funding

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.