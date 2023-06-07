SBG Funding Expands: New Office, More Hires, Support for Businesses in Challenging Times

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Funding, the trusted name in small business financing, is doubling down on its commitment to businesses with exciting developments. We're thrilled to announce our move to a new, larger office space, marking a significant milestone in our growth journey. With over 15,500 sq ft at our new location on 240 W40th Street, New York, NY 10018, we're ready to make an even bigger impact.

"Our rapid growth demanded a bigger space to serve our clients and partners better. This move represents our dedication to providing exceptional financing solutions and top-notch customer experiences," said Jeffrey Sachs, CEO of SBG Funding. "We're excited about this new chapter and the opportunities it brings to support small businesses across the nation."

As part of our expansion, we're actively seeking talented professionals across multiple areas including underwriting, business development and especially in our sales team, to join us in NY and contribute to our continued success.

"With our increased office space and growing team, we're well-equipped to provide comprehensive financing solutions and better serve businesses during these challenging times," added Sachs. "Our goal is to help businesses thrive by offering tailored financing options and unparalleled support."

SBG Funding is committed to providing business financing solutions for businesses nationwide. Services including small business term loan, business line of credit, and equipment financing. With a commitment to innovation, customer service, and industry expertise, SBG Funding is the go-to resource to access capital to grow and prosper. To learn more, visit www.sbgfunding.com.

CONTACT: SBG Funding, [email protected], 844-284-2725

