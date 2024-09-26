SBG Funding Surpasses $1 Billion in Financing for U.S. Small Businesses

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Funding is proud to announce that it has surpassed $1 billion in total funding provided to small businesses across the United States, solidifying its position as a leading provider of alternative financing solutions. This achievement reflects its commitment to helping entrepreneurs access the financial resources they need when traditional funding options fall short.

Since 2017, SBG Funding has focused on offering flexible, fast, and reliable funding solutions to small businesses that often face challenges securing capital from banks and other traditional lenders. By providing quick access to capital, it has empowered over 25,000 small businesses to grow, expand, and succeed in competitive markets.

"Our mission has always been to make funding accessible to entrepreneurs who are often underserved by traditional lenders," said Jeffrey Sachs, Founder & CEO of SBG Funding. "Reaching this $1 billion milestone is a testament to the trust that small businesses have placed in us and our ability to meet their needs with speed, transparency, and simplicity."

SBG Funding offers a wide range of funding solutions, from working capital loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, and SBA products are all designed to provide entrepreneurs with quick, hassle-free access to the money they need. With a streamlined application process, flexible terms, and fast approvals, SBG Funding is eliminating the roadblocks that small businesses often face when seeking funding.

"We understand the challenges entrepreneurs face, as we started out as a small business ourselves. Now, we have over 80 employees and are continuing to hire," said Jake Rotman, VP of Sales. "Our goal is to remove barriers and make the funding process as seamless as possible, allowing business owners to focus on what they do best—growing their businesses."

SBG Funding was also recently included on the INC 5000 list for the third year in a row. This achievement is a testament to the company's rapid growth, with revenue increasing by over 400% over the past three years.

For more information about SBG Funding and how we support small businesses, visit www.sbgfunding.com.

About SBG Funding:

SBG Funding is a leading provider of alternative financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Founded in 2017, the company offers a range of financial products designed to help businesses thrive. SBG Funding is committed to transparency, flexibility, and exceptional customer service.

