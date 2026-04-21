SBI Growth Advisory Acquires The Brevet Group, Expanding Its Revenue Growth Advisory Practice

The deal adds Brevet's expertise in custom sales methodology, training, and enablement to SBI's go-to-market advisory practice, giving clients a clear path from strategy to execution.

DALLAS, Apr. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI Growth Advisory today announced it has acquired The Brevet Group, a sales effectiveness and training firm. This strategic combination cements SBI's position as the industry's leading revenue growth and activation firm by integrating SBI's growth advisory services with Brevet's renowned delivery excellence and reputation for supporting successful commercial transformations.

Brevet has helped companies like Adobe, Genesys, Snowflake, American Express, and Zscaler build stronger commercial teams since 2010. The firm specializes in building and activating custom sales methodologies, modern selling skills, and sales leader operating practices to drive consistent execution in the field

The market has long asked for a seamless bridge between cutting-edge growth strategy and Monday morning actions. Now, with Brevet, SBI definitively closes that gap. By combining forces, the two firms create immediate, joint synergies that drive outsized client impact, translating advisory insights directly into sales performance. The Brevet team and leadership will stay in place and continue operating under the Brevet name during integration.

"Our clients face a critical gap between designing a revenue strategy and executing it on the front lines. Brevet is the perfect fit to solve that challenge," said Nick Toman, Sr. Partner and Head of Transformation at SBI Growth Advisory. "By coupling our expansive coverage of growth strategy and our AI capabilities with Brevet's frontline methods, training, and tools, we are redefining what it means to 'Grow Intelligently' ensuring our clients have a partner that makes their strategy instantly actionable and measurable in the field."

- Nick Toman, Sr. Partner and Head of Transformation at SBI Growth Advisory

This acquisition also significantly strengthens SBI Wayforge™, SBI's growth intelligence platform. Wayforge gives revenue leaders early signals on demand shifts, customer behavior, and team performance. Adding Brevet's enablement data and training insights will make those signals far more impactful and actionable for clients, creating a closed-loop system between strategy, training, and intelligence.

"Brevet was built on a simple belief: field behavior change requires a strategic approach to training and enablement, tailored to each client. SBI shares that standard. Joining forces means our clients get practical, proven solutions from strategy through execution, backed by one of the most respected names in revenue growth."

- Brian Williams, Partner, The Brevet Group

Clients of both firms can expect full continuity of service and access to expanded capabilities as the teams integrate.

ABOUT SBI GROWTH ADVISORY

SBI Growth Advisory is a go-to-market consulting firm that helps B2B companies grow faster. SBI combines proprietary benchmark data, hands-on advisory, and its SBI Wayforge™ growth intelligence platform to help leadership teams build better strategies, stronger teams, and more efficient revenue operations. SBI works with private equity-backed and publicly traded companies across technology, healthcare, financial services, and industrial sectors. Grow Intelligently | sbigrowth.com

ABOUT THE BREVET GROUP

The Brevet Group is a sales effectiveness consulting firm founded in 2010. Brevet helps enterprise and mid-market companies build stronger sales teams through customized training, enablement strategy, and field activation programs. Its work spans custom sales methodologies, value-based selling skills, sales leader development, and other sales talent solutions, thebrevetgroup.com

Contact: Tracy Hansen Marketing, SBI Growth Advisory, [email protected]

SOURCE SBI Growth Advisory