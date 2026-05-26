SBI Growth Advisory Secures Strategic Investment from Bow River Capital to Establish Growth Intelligence as the New Standard for Go-to-Market Performance

Growth Intelligence combines SBI's 20 years of proprietary GTM benchmark data, hands-on advisory expertise, and SBI Wayforge™ to give commercial leaders the clarity and confidence to turn strategy into measurable revenue results.

DALLAS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SBI announced that Bow River Capital, a Denver-based private alternative asset manager, has completed a strategic investment in the firm. The transaction marks the beginning of a new growth phase for SBI, defined by expanded investment in talent, technology, and SBI Wayforge™ ("Wayforge"), the firm's proprietary growth intelligence platform.

SBI is a leading go-to-market advisory firm, helping B2B companies grow faster through a unique combination of GTM strategy, operations, and training. At the center of SBI's model is Growth Intelligence, the firm's approach to connecting data, expertise, and execution into decisions leaders can act on with confidence.

In recent years, SBI completed multiple acquisitions including Sales Readiness Group (SRG), Carabiner, Daydream, and Brevet. SBI has delivered measurable results across strategy design, implementation, and execution – driving more than $5.0 billion in revenue impact for 500+ companies.

"The market is at an inflection point," said Matt Sharrers, Executive Chairman of the Board of SBI. "CEOs and Revenue leaders can no longer afford the gap between their topline strategy and the results they see in the field. SBI has spent years closing that gap, with an expert team that has owned and operated the GTM function at the world's best growth companies. Bow River has the shared vision and operating expertise to help us accelerate our growth journey."

"We spend considerable time evaluating commercial plans, asking whether a company's growth plan is real and whether its GTM operations can scale," said Greg Hiatrides, Managing Director at Bow River Capital. "SBI answers those questions efficiently and with a high degree of precision. Our investment in SBI speaks to our own conviction that private equity firms, portfolio companies, and corporates value consistent and actionable revenue measurement standards."

"SBI is a leading go-to-market advisory, offering unmatched depth across strategy, design, implementation, and execution, underpinned by more than 20 years of proprietary data," said Mark Roberts, Director at Bow River Capital. "Matt Sharrers and the SBI leadership team serve a marquee client base with rare depth and discipline, and we're excited to partner with them as they execute their organic growth plan and proven M&A strategy."

SBI's leadership team, including Founder and Executive Chairman Matt Sharrers and Sr. Partner Scott Gruher, will continue to lead the firm's next chapter of growth and M&A execution.

ABOUT SBI GROWTH ADVISORY SBI is a go-to-market consulting firm that helps B2B companies grow faster. SBI combines proprietary benchmark data, hands-on advisory, and SBI Wayforge™, its growth intelligence platform, to help leadership teams build better strategies, stronger teams, and more efficient revenue operations. SBI works with private equity-backed and publicly traded companies across technology, healthcare, financial services, and industrial sectors.

Grow Intelligently | sbigrowth.com

ABOUT BOW RIVER CAPITAL Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market across private equity, private credit, and real estate. The firm's private equity strategy targets business services and technology-enabled companies with strong platforms and significant growth potential. For more information, visit bowrivercapital.com.

Media Contact:

Tracy Hansen

Marketing

SBI Growth Advisory

[email protected]

SOURCE SBI Growth Advisory