SBI Named A Best Consulting Firm by Forbes for the Third Time

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, the go-to-market growth advisory, is honored to announce that it has been named one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024 by Forbes. This marks the third year in a row where SBI has been named to the list.

"It's a huge honor for us to be recognized as a top consulting firm by Forbes for three years now," said Mike Hoffman, CEO at SBI. "Every consultant at SBI has worked very hard to get us to where we are today, so this recognition that we received is a testament to their talent and success."

There are over one million management consulting firms in the United States alone with a combined annual revenue of almost $370 billion. Forbes named SBI among 190 top firms on the list based on surveys to over 1,200 clients who had worked with management consulting firms in the past four years. The findings also considered responses from over 1,100 partners and executives at management consulting firms in a peer-to-peer survey.

"We're very grateful to Forbes for the recognition, and we're especially grateful to all our valued clients for their positive feedback and the partnership we've enjoyed over the years," Alicia Lee, Chief Consulting Officer "SBI will continue striving to be one of the best firms in America so that you can continue to enjoy the value and unforgettable growth promised to your company by our brand."

The firms named on Forbes' list were evaluated within their areas of knowledge across 16 different industries (such as technology, financial services, healthcare, consumer goods, and insurance) and 16 different functional areas (such as human resources, operations, and innovation and growth). Results from last year were also taken into consideration, though this year's recommendations were weighted more heavily compared to last year's.

Survey responses were compiled into a weighted scoring model that gave more weight to consultant responses than clients. Consulting firms with the most recommendations in each category were given star ratings of up to five stars for "very frequently recommended".

The full list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024 by Forbes is published here: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-management-consulting-firms/?sh=630d5b172b87

About SBI

SBI is a Growth Advisory offering collaborative consulting, advisory services, and the world's most comprehensive set of go-to-market benchmark data. Our team of strategic implementers has owned and operated the marketing and sales functions at the world's most successful growth companies. Our approach is based on an intimate understanding of the buyer-seller journey. Working as an extension of our client's teams, SBI applied relevant data and insights to deliver impactful strategies that generate significant ongoing top-line growth. Visit https://sbigrowth.com to learn more.

