SRG, a Part of SBI, Named to Selling Power Magazine's Top Sales Training Companies 2024 List

Marking the 15th Consecutive Year on the List

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, the go-to-market (GTM) growth advisory, announced today that the sales training business it acquired last year, SRG, a Part of SBI, has been named to Selling Power's Top Sales Training Companies 2024 List for the 15th consecutive year.

15 consecutive years on Selling Power's list demonstrates SRG's commitment to transform sellers into peak performers. Post this Selling Power Sales Training Companies 2024 Image

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales training remains paramount to B2B sales success. "As the economy continues to struggle with a soft landing, and AI is disrupting the sales landscape, having an effective and forward-focused sales organization is critical to accelerating revenue growth. Partnering with the best sales training companies will help ensure your team's success."

Ray Makela, Managing Director, "The landscape of sales training and sales coaching has shifted significantly over the 14 years that SRG, a Part of SBI, has been on the list, but one thing remains the same. Clients are looking for a provider that understands their business and is able to adapt to those unique needs. Being named to Selling Power's list again is a testament to our commitment to delivering on our promise to transform sellers into peak performers."

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

Depth and breadth of training offered

Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods)

Contributions to the sales training market

Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

About SRG, a Part of SBI

SRG, a part of SBI, serves as the benchmark in sales training and growth advisory for companies seeking excellence. Fueled by SBI's data-driven go-to-market acumen and enriched by SRG's tried-and-true sales training programs, we help clients grow their revenue, margin, and enterprise value in ways never before possible. Visit salesreadinessgroup.com to learn more.

Contact: Amy Lummus

SVP of Marketing

607.379.4565

[email protected]

SOURCE SBI Growth