sbLiftOff Celebrates Five Years of Success in M&A

Firm Focuses on Serving the GovCon Midmarket

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- sbLiftOff, a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm serving government contracting and founder-led businesses, began the new year celebrating five years helping midmarket owners successfully buy and sell companies.

sbLiftOff is a leading M&A advisory firm that serves government contracting companies and founder led businesses nationwide. A trusted advisor, sbLiftOff has closed transactions in a wide variety of industries, including IT, data analytics, logistics, biotechnology, facilities maintenance, cyber security and human capital solutions. Sharon Heaton is the CEO and owner of sbLiftOff.

"It's always been my belief that you can do well by doing good," says Sharon Heaton, CEO and owner of sbLiftOff. "I carried that ethos with me when I founded sbLiftOff. It is clear that the GovCon market needs more qualified and experienced M&A advisors. sbLiftOff plans to change that. We are on a mission to help the founders and owners of government contracting businesses get the lift off they deserve so they can move onto their next adventure in life."

Now entering its sixth year, sbLiftOff has closed over $200M in transactions. Moreover, the firm is staying true to its mission of doing well and doing good.

Tomorrow, with the National Veteran Small Business Coalition, the firm will co-host the nation's second national conference for veterans seeking to buy one of the nation's many small businesses in need of succession. The conference, VetsETA'23, is free; more than 600 veterans have signed up from across the United States. Heaton and her team began to partner with the National Veteran Small Business Coalition in 2021, and the company's President serves on NVSBC's Board.

"I couldn't be more excited as we embark on serving government contractors from Hampton Roads to San Diego, Washington D.C. to Huntsville," said Heaton. "It's an honor to work for the people who woke up one morning with an idea, sat at their kitchen table, started a business, grew it, hired people, paid their taxes, and contributed to their local charities. sbLiftOff helps those great Americans who are literally the backbone of our economy."

