sbLiftOff Expands Client Engagement and Transaction Teams

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- sbLiftOff, a lower middle-market M&A advisory firm, today announced the expansion of the firm's client engagement and transaction groups with the addition of three new team members.

Robert Shaffer has joined the firm as Senior Advisor. In this new role, Mr. Shaffer will be responsible for expanding sbLiftOff's regional business development efforts in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. With a track-record founding and growing business-to-business service companies, including Maryland-based Priority Air Freight and Air Cargo Transport Services, Mr. Shaffer is in a strong position to counsel owners considering a sale, or "lift off." Since selling his previous companies, Mr. Shaffer has served as a senior consultant to several startup and middle-market businesses in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"We're excited to add several new team members who share our passion - helping lower middle-market business owners successfully lift off to their next goal in life. Building our client engagement and transaction bench strength will allow us to better support these owners through all phases of the deal life cycle. These entrepreneurs drive the U.S. economy and deserve win-win transactions," said Sharon B. Heaton, Founder and CEO at sbLiftOff.

Mr. Shaffer added, "I understand how important strong M&A advisory help is for the founder-owner at a point of transition. sbLiftOff has enormous respect for these individuals and I'm thrilled to join the team."

sbLiftOff has also added to its deal team. Ian Durham will serve as Senior Associate and Logan Flaks will serve as an Analyst in the firm's growing transactions group. Mr. Durham will oversee sell-side accounting and financial due diligence at sbLiftOff and Mr. Flaks will be responsible for quantitative and qualitative analysis during the business valuation process.

Prior to joining sbLiftOff, Mr. Durham worked as a strategy consultant in the financial and supply chain sectors at Rios Partners and Lynch Consultants. A proud Army veteran, having served as an officer in the 82nd Airborne Division and the 1st Armored Division, Mr. Durham received an MBA from Johns Hopkins University and a BA in Finance from Western Michigan University.

Mr. Flaks previously worked at RSM US LLP, a middle-market audit, tax and consulting firm based in New York City. He received a BS in Economics from Duke University.

About sbLiftOff

sbLiftOff is a lower middle-market M&A advisory firm that serves founder-led businesses and government contracting companies between $25 million and $150 million in revenues throughout the U.S. Our mission is to help business owners realize their enduring value and successfully lift off to their next goal in life. More information is available at www.sbliftoff.com.

