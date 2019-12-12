sbLiftOff Names Andrew Scherer Director of M&A

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- sbLiftOff, a leading small business and government contracting M&A advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Andrew Scherer to the newly created role of Director of Mergers & Acquisitions. He will report to CEO Sharon Heaton.

"Andrew has an incredible track record helping companies achieve a smooth and satisfying exit. He shares our passion for execution and excellence and is the right leader to take our M&A strategy to the next level," said Sharon Heaton, founder and CEO at sbLiftOff.

Mr. Scherer has more than three decades of middle market M&A experience. He most recently served as a partner at Indian River Advisors where he led a succession of transactions for a variety of middle market firms serving both commercial and federal companies. Previously, Mr. Scherer held senior M&A roles at Peter Kiewit Sons and Signet Bank. He received an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and BSE from Duke University. Mr. Scherer is registered with StillPoint Capital, a broker dealer, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

"Sharon and her team have built an outstanding practice focused on the needs of the small business owner. I am honored to join sbLiftOff during this strong period of growth for the firm," commented Mr. Scherer.

About sbLiftOff

Founded in 2016, sbLiftOff is an M&A advisory firm serving small business and government contracting companies. We are focused on delivering strategic, thoughtful advice and personalized service to clients looking to value, sell or buy a business. Our senior management team has advised on over $15 billion in transactions across a broad spectrum of industries. More information is available at www.sbliftoff.com.

