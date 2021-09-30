sbLiftOff Names GovCon Executive Scott E. Semple as a Senior Advisor

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- sbLiftOff, a lower middle-market M&A advisory firm, today announced that Scott E. Semple has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor focused on the government contracting (GovCon) and information technology (IT) sectors. Mr. Semple will work closely with the firm's senior management team to engage GovCon and small business owners on M&A and market expansion strategies.

"Scott has extensive experience building, growing, and selling small businesses both as an entrepreneur and as a corporate executive. He is a known thought leader in the veteran-owner space and will be an invaluable resource as we continue to expand our work in this rapidly growing area of the market," said Sharon B. Heaton, Founder and CEO of sbLiftOff.

Mr. Semple brings over 40 years of GovCon and small business experience in enterprise strategy, M&A, operations, and IT. Mr. Semple has held C-level and executive advisory positions at several GovCon and commercial companies over his career including three self-funded firms he founded and led. He currently serves as a Senior Advisor to the Executive Director of the National Veteran Small Business Coalition (NVSBC), the largest non-profit trade association in the U.S. representing veteran- and service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses in the Federal marketplace. Mr. Semple envisioned and led NVSBC's DC Metro Chapter and has been involved with the association since 2011. He received a BS from Cornell University and an MS in Finance from Johns Hopkins University where he served as Faculty Member and Board Advisor for over 15 years.

"I am honored to join the sbLiftOff team during this period of dramatic regulatory change for GovCon companies," commented Mr. Semple. "Buyers and sellers need advisors who understand the nuances and complexities of this market. I am excited to be a part of the team, and to help sbLiftOff deepen its bench strength in the Federal marketplace."

About sbLiftOff

sbLiftOff is a lower middle-market M&A advisory firm that serves founder-led businesses and government contracting companies between $25 million and $150 million in revenues throughout the U.S.

