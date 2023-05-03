SBSB Eastham Partners Elected to Board of Directors for Corpus Christi International Seamen's Center

Tom Deen elected president, Carra Miller to serve as secretary

HOUSTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea, BenMaier & Eastham PLLC (SBSB Eastham) is pleased to announce that partners Thomas Deen and Carra Miller have been elected to the Board of Directors for the Corpus Christi International Seamen's Center (CCISC).

Established in 1974, the Corpus Christi International Seamen's Center provides a "home away from home" for thousands of seafarers from all over the world who visit and work in the Port of Corpus Christi each year.

Mr. Deen, who is a partner in the SBSB Eastham Corpus Christi office, has been elected president of CCISC. He is known for his more than three decades in maritime and admiralty law. In addition to his experience as a litigator and arbitrator, Mr. Deen also handles transactional matters involving corporate governance and contracts. He also is past Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Houston Maritime Arbitrators Association and a member of the Propeller Club of the U.S. Port of Houston, Houston International Seafarer's Center and Houston Yacht Club.

Ms. Miller, who leads SBSB Eastham's Corpus Christi office, will serve a second term as CCISC secretary. A seasoned maritime litigation lawyer, she represents clients in all areas, including commercial disputes, vessel collisions, surges and personal injury and death cases. Ms. Miller is also active in the community, including membership in the Women's International Shipping & Trading Association, Corpus Christi chapter of the Propeller Club of the United States and the Texas A&M University Galveston Campus Mentorship Program.

"Whether it's in Houston, New Orleans or, in this case, Corpus Christi, SBSB Eastham is committed to taking active roles in the communities where our lawyers live and work," said John Schouest, SBSB Eastham founder and managing partner. "Tom and Carra are excellent examples of this, and I know they will both be incredible assets to CCISC."

SBSB Eastham is a group of experienced attorneys who have come together to form a law firm focused on client needs. The firm's goal is to be the go-to resource at every stage of the legal process, bringing deeper experience, deeper commitment and deeper insights to help solve the most complex issues. In consultation or in the courtroom, the firm will aggressively pursue a client's best interests. For more information about the firm and its team of attorneys, visit www.sbsb-eastham.com.

