SC Johnson Acquires Stasher® Brand

RACINE, Wis., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson, an industry-leading manufacturer of household consumer brands, today announced it has acquired Stasher®, a fast-growing line of high-quality, reusable silicone storage bags. Stasher® bags are made from silicone and are durable, versatile and designed to be used across a wide range of temperatures for uses including freezing and cooking. Stasher® bags are resealable and can be used thousands of times. They are available in a variety of appealing colors and convenient sizes including pocket, snack, sandwich and half gallon.

"Stasher is a fast-growing, innovative brand that has built a great reputation with its high-quality products," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "Stasher bags are an excellent complement to our portfolio of trusted, quality brands."

"We are beyond excited for Stasher to be joining SC Johnson," said Kat Nouri, founder of Stasher®. "SC Johnson has long been committed to moving the needle on the plastic waste crisis by shifting consumer habits and working with governments and NGOs. We at Stasher have been leading a movement by providing a durable, reusable alternative to single-use plastic bags, and through this acquisition we can now scale our mission beyond our reach."

SC Johnson has been an environmental leader for generations and is in its 27th year of reporting on its sustainability progress. SC Johnson's latest sustainability report is available online at www.scjohnson.com/report.

As a private company, SC Johnson does not disclose details regarding financial or business transactions.

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 133-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

