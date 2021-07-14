SC Johnson and AccuWeather Announce Launch of First-of-its-Kind Pest Index to Help Families Plan for a Summer Full of Memories…Not Pests

RACINE, Wis., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is in full swing, and as people spend more time outside they're likely to encounter pests including mosquitoes, ticks, ants and cockroaches that can quickly ruin a good time. Today, SC Johnson, the maker of iconic household brands such as OFF!® and Raid®, and AccuWeather, the most accurate weather source, announce the launch of a first-of-its-kind Pest Index.

Pest Index Screenshot Desktop

This new tool, created by AccuWeather and developed for a seasonal activation with SC Johnson, will help families plan for times – such as backyard BBQs or a trip to the park – when common pests may be present.

"Just like you plan for sun or rain, it's important to plan for insects you might encounter in your daily activities," said Dr. Thomas Mascari, bug expert and entomologist for SC Johnson. "Mosquitoes, ticks, roaches and ants can put a damper on summer fun, and the AccuWeather SC Johnson Pest Index is a great tool that utilizes the power of science to ensure that families are ready and able to help avoid pests outside or at home."

Consumers can access the new AccuWeather SC Johnson Pest Index at any time via a computer or mobile device by going to Accuweather.com/pest. The Pest Index provides users with real-time information on the potential incidence of common bugs in their local towns and cities. It factors in location, weather and insect behavior to predict what level of pest activity – low, moderate or high – people can expect from both indoor and outdoor pests, so they can plan accordingly with OFF!® and Raid® products from SC Johnson.

Effective management of pests requires understanding where bugs like mosquitoes, ticks, ants and roaches may occur by knowing what attracts these insects, and what actions can be taken to control, repel or eliminate these pests from homes or surroundings. Insect activity varies and the Pest Index has already made some important predictions on what to expect in the U.S. this summer including:

Significant rainfall and heat mean a higher chance of mosquito activity . Cities including Dallas , Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana , are predicted to be most affected this summer with wetter-than-normal conditions. More broadly, Oklahoma , Louisiana , Mississippi , Arkansas , Tennessee and Missouri , as well as Central and East Texas , should also prepare for increased mosquito activity.

. Cities including , and , are predicted to be most affected this summer with wetter-than-normal conditions. More broadly, , , , , and , as well as Central and , should also prepare for increased mosquito activity. Drought and higher-than-normal heat may drive ants and cockroaches inside homes in search of food and water in the interior Northwest and inter-mountain West. Similar conditions are expected in the Dakotas due to an extreme spring drought that is carrying into summer.

in the interior Northwest and inter-mountain West. Similar conditions are expected in the Dakotas due to an extreme spring drought that is carrying into summer. Occasional heat waves and dryness may force cockroaches indoors in the Northeast , particularly in cities like Burlington, Vermont , and Caribou, Maine . Meanwhile, ticks – which are very common pests in the Northeast – will continue to be a concern outdoors.

, particularly in cities like , and . Meanwhile, ticks – which are very common pests in the Northeast – will continue to be a concern outdoors. A drier-than-average spring may help reduce mosquito activity in Michigan and the interior Northeast.

Tips for Tackling Pests

Any parent understands the importance of helping protect their family from bothersome bugs. That's why SC Johnson teamed up with Tamron Hall – mother and Emmy® Award-winning host of "The Tamron Hall Show" – to share her personal tips on how she plans to tackle pests year-round.

"As a mom and journalist, credibility is key; I know SC Johnson products like OFF!® and Raid® are backed by decades of research, so I feel good about using them," said Hall. "Planning ahead is also key to avoiding summer insects and the itchy mosquito bites that can come with enjoying our family time outdoors. I always make sure I have OFF!® personal insect repellents on hand in case we need it so that our family time isn't interrupted."

Outdoor pests like female mosquitoes typically seek out humans for a blood meal to fertilize eggs, while ticks feed as they transition to the next life stage. Both are attracted to the CO 2 exhaled by humans and both have the potential to transmit diseases. Planning for occurrences where ticks and mosquitoes may be present is key to preventing their bite. Preparing for outdoor activities and bringing along personal insect repellents like OFF!® can help consumers repel mosquitoes and ticks.

For indoor pests, like ants and cockroaches, both are seeking food and water and are attracted to homes in search of a meal and shelter. Cleaning up food preparations areas, storing food in sealed containers and placing Raid® ant or roach baits in areas where these pests are spotted are all ways they can be controlled.

"We are thrilled to partner with SC Johnson in making the connection between weather and the presence of insects easier to understand and more apparent for all of our audiences so they can make better proactive decisions to protect themselves," said Scott Mackaro, Vice President of Science and Innovation at AccuWeather. "The AccuWeather SC Johnson Pest Index will undoubtedly help people prepare better and more comfortably for whatever activity they are planning, during any time of year."

In an effort to avoid unwanted infestations, the Pest Index will provide not only the estimated incidence of common pests but pest control information and recommended products that can be used to pest-proof areas around the home as well as planned outdoor activities. No matter what the situation, SC Johnson's wide array of pest control products offers solutions for all types of pest problems and can help to keep pesky insects at bay. Visit Off.com and Raid.com for more information about common pests and products that can be used to manage them.

The SC Johnson Institute of Insect Science for Family Health was established in 1957 and its main location in Racine, Wisconsin, is one of the world's largest private, urban entomology research centers in the world. In 2013, SC Johnson expanded its research operations globally, opening the first-of-its-kind research facility in China. Company researchers study and advance the sciences of insect biology, physiology, ecology, behavior and toxicology. The Institute also tests pest control formulations and delivery systems to help families protect themselves from insects and the diseases they may carry.

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products.

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel.

AccuWeather, RealFeel, RealFeel Shade, WinterCast, and MinuteCast are all registered trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature, AccuWeatherIQ, AccuWeather RealImpact, AccuWeather RI, AccuWeather MinuteCast, AccuWeather Network, Minute by Minute and Superior Accuracy are all trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. All other trademarks, product names and logos are the property of their respective owners.

The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store.The AccuWeather iOS app is free at www.AppStore.com. Visit accuweather.com for additional information.

