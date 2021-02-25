SC Johnson Announces 2020 Together We Win Supplier Awards

"We congratulate all of the 2020 Together We Win Supplier Award winners," said Alan VanderMolen, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at SC Johnson. "2020 brought unprecedented challenges, and their dedication to first-class customer service, quality, sustainability, value and innovation excellence remained unmatched."

The 2020 Together We Win Supplier Award recipients are:

Takasago – Supplier of the Year

Logoplaste & Plastic Bank – Sustainability Excellence

Amcor & Ampacet – Innovation Excellence

MCC Label – Customer Service Excellence

Crown – Value Excellence

Sanyo Medical – Quality Excellence

Supplier of the Year Award: Takasago

Takasago has been awarded for superior leadership in innovation, impeccable customer service and strong commitment to sustainability – attributes that make up a world-class company and a world-class partner. Takasago is a leading company in the fragrances field.

Sustainability Excellence Awards: Logoplaste & Plastic Bank

The highly collaborative partnership between Logoplaste and Plastic Bank supported SC Johnson's launch of Windex® Ocean Plastic bottles and demonstrated their commitment to Sustainability Excellence. Logoplaste is a multi-national manufacturer of plastic containers, and Plastic Bank is a for-profit social enterprise that combats plastic pollution and poverty.

Innovation Excellence Awards: Amcor & Ampacet

Both Amcor and Ampacet received Innovation Awards after demonstrating outstanding partnership in bringing new products to the market. Amcor is a packaging manufacturer, and Ampacet is a masterbatch manufacturer.

Customer Service Excellence Award: MCC Label

Multi-Color Corporation (MCC) earned the Customer Service Excellence Award for its track record of swift response times and for improving supply chain performance year over year. MCC is a manufacturer of labels.

Value Excellence Award: Crown

Crown was honored for its commitment to continuous improvement, excellence in supply chain management and focus on collaborative processes. Crown is a cans manufacturer.

Quality Excellence Award: Sanyo Medical

Sanyo Medical earned the Quality Excellence Award for its consistent product quality over the years and for continuing to perform at a high level. Sanyo Medical is a chemical and device manufacturer.

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 135-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

