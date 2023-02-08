SCAAA Expands to Texas and Japan

Innovative architecture firm establishing studios in Dallas and Osaka to double global footprint

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in Los Angeles in 2012, SCAAA designs hospitality and commercial commissions in the Pacific Rim and in the U.S., delivering projects such as RYSE, a boutique hotel located in Seoul, South Korea; the Philippine Stock Exchange in Manila; BLDG BLCKS, a co-working space for creatives in Seoul; an office building repurposed from the former headquarters of the Los Angeles Rams National Football League (NFL) team; the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Dallas Market Center's 100-acre campus; and the U.S. prototype for TOUS les JOURS, a bakery café franchise with more than 1,650 stores worldwide.

SCAAA designed RYSE, a 316,000 square foot boutique hotel located in Hongdae, a neighborhood in Seoul, South Korea with a rich history. Early design decisions have since connected the building with the cultural destination's vibrant street scene. Photo credit: Kim YongKwan @yongkwankim_photo SCAAA upgraded the public spaces at the DoubleTree by Hilton-a 312,480 square foot hotel on Dallas Market Center's 100-acre campus. SCAAA's design solution emerged from a study of the evolving neighborhood and resulted in streamlined hotel operations and improved overall guest experience. Photo credit: Courtesy of SCAAA

SCAAA also advises real estate owners on long-term development projects for destination resorts worldwide. Its latest is under construction on Jeju Island, known in the tourism industry as the 'Hawaii of Korea'.

"SCAAA works in dynamic regions. Osaka is a cosmopolitan city in the heart of one of the world's 10 largest urban areas, while the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is in the midst of a renaissance as a cultural and commercial hub," notes founder Steven Song, a Korean American architect and real estate investor. He adds, "We gravitate to properties and projects with unique needs. It makes creative and business sense for SCAAA to have a strong presence in both places."

SCAAA believes in a rigorous and all-encompassing approach to hospitality and commercial commissions—conducting extensive research, advising on business strategy and problem solving with design feasibility and fiscal responsibility in mind, without overly compromising one for the other.

"Our clients partner with us to find their light bulb moment," states Song. SCAAA's goal is to leave something better than they found it, for their clients, their customers and their communities.

About SCAAA

We are a strategy consulting, planning and architecture practice with studios in Los Angeles, Seoul, Osaka and Dallas. We elevate our clients' businesses by forging lasting relationships so we can plan today for the economic, sociological and cultural paradigm shifts of tomorrow.

About Steven Song

Prior to founding SCAAA, Steven Song worked for MADA s.p.a.m. based in Shanghai and SOM (Skidmore, Owings & Merrill) in New York City. He is also CEO of Axle Companies, which invests in real estate and social impact businesses. Song is on the board of the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, and SCI-Arc (Southern California Institute of Architecture). LinkedIn profile here and Wikipedia page here.

