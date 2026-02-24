SCAILIUM Partners with TD SYNNEX to Solve Global GPU Starvation

Empowering TD SYNNEX partners to operationalize AI at scale with GPU-native data infrastructure

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAILIUM, creator of the world's first AI Production Layer, GPU-native software engine purpose-built for AI production at scale, today announced a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. Through this collaboration, SCAILIUM's AI Production Layer will be made available to TD SYNNEX's global network of solution providers, enabling enterprises to double GPU utilization, significantly reduce power waste, and run AI workloads at true production scale.

"As AI moves from experimentation to industrial-scale production, the limiting factor is no longer the model or the silicon, it's the data pipeline," said Liam Galin, CEO at SCAILIUM. "SCAILIUM's GPU-native AI Production Layer helps enterprises maximize the return on their GPU investments by increasing utilization, reducing idle time and power waste, and accelerating time-to-insight at production scale. Partnering with TD SYNNEX allows us to bring this capability to enterprises through a trusted channel ecosystem."

As enterprises invest billions in GPU infrastructure to build "AI Factories," many are discovering a hard production limit: GPUs sit idle 40–70% of the time because legacy, CPU-bound data pipelines cannot deliver data fast enough. This structural bottleneck, known as GPU starvation, collapses performance, wastes energy, and prevents AI systems from scaling beyond prototype environments.

SCAILIUM eliminates this bottleneck entirely.

"Organizations are realizing that when it comes to AI, the industry is power-constrained, not compute-constrained," said Francisco Criado, SVP of Cloud, Security, and AI at TD SYNNEX. "Through Destination AI™, TD SYNNEX is committed to helping partners overcome these challenges with practical and scalable solutions like SCAILIUM's AI Production Layer that deliver measurable gains in utilization, energy efficiency, and production‑scale performance."

SCAILIUM provides a drop-in, software-only AI Production Layer that runs the entire data pipeline natively on GPUs, eliminating CPU bottlenecks between storage and compute. By keeping GPUs continuously fed with data, SCAILIUM dramatically increases utilization, reduces power waste, and enables AI workloads to scale from pilot to sustained production without adding hardware. This allows enterprises to achieve faster time-to-insight and operate AI at true production scale across data-intensive environments.

About SCAILIUM

SCAILIUM is the world's first GPU-native AI Production Layer, built to eliminate GPU starvation and unlock the full economic and operational value of the AI Factory. By removing CPU-bound data pipelines and delivering continuous, high-velocity data directly to GPUs, SCAILIUM maximizes utilization, reduces power waste, and enables AI systems to scale reliably in production. SCAILIUM serves large, data-intensive enterprises across manufacturing, financial services, retail, life sciences, and telecommunications. For more information, visit www.SCAILIUM.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

