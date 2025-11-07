Scala Data Centers, Lightera, and Nokia conduct the first AccuCore HCF™ (Hollow Core Fiber) test in Latin America

Tests at Scala's Tamboré campus confirmed a latency reduction of approximately 32%, bringing data transmission closer to the speed of light

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, the leading sustainable data center platform for the hyperscale market in Latin America, partnered with Lightera, the brand that integrates Furukawa Electric Co.'s global optical fiber cable operations and a pioneer in hollow core fiber technology — and Nokia, a global leader in network technologies, to conduct the first proof of concept (PoC) using AccuCore HCF™ in Latin America.

The test, carried out at Scala's Tamboré campus in São Paulo — the largest data center complex in Latin America — demonstrated a latency reduction of approximately 32% compared to conventional optical fibers. This breakthrough marks a milestone in digital infrastructure, pushing transmission speeds closer to the physical limits of light.

"Innovation is in our DNA. Enabling the first hollow core fiber test in the Americas reinforces Scala's role as a cutting-edge platform for digital transformation and positions us at the frontier of what is physically possible in digital performance," said Agostinho Villela, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Scala Data Centers..

A New Frontier for Connectivity

The collaboration highlighted the unique contributions of each company:

Scala Data Centers provided the infrastructure and the environment for the tests.

provided the infrastructure and the environment for the tests. Lightera supplied the hollow core fiber optic cable AccuCore HCF™ and physical connectivity solution.

supplied the hollow core fiber optic cable AccuCore HCF™ and physical connectivity solution. Nokia supplied its 1830 PSI-M, a compact and modular optical transmission platform, optimized for data center interconnection applications, and equipped with PSE-6, its sixth-generation photonic chipset with integrated encryption capabilities.

supplied its 1830 PSI-M, a compact and modular optical transmission platform, optimized for data center interconnection applications, and equipped with PSE-6, its sixth-generation photonic chipset with integrated encryption capabilities. Integrator MagicComp deployed its specialized team to handle the physical cable installation and oversee the solution's commissioning.

deployed its specialized team to handle the physical cable installation and oversee the solution's commissioning. VIAVI Solutions contributed with its advanced optical testing and certification equipment, with OneAdvisor 800 Transport with 400G transport module. Testing latency with 10GE, 100GE and 400GE rates

Unlike traditional fibers, which transmit light through a solid silica core, hollow core fiber guides light through a central air core. This revolutionary structure allows data to travel significantly faster.

"This is the most advanced optical technology available today. Hollow core fiber enables near-absolute maximum transmission speeds, delivering lower latency and greater energy efficiency. It's as if São Paulo were digitally 32% closer to Vitória, Espírito Santo, a revolution for latency-sensitive workloads," explained Helio José Durigan, Senior Vice President for LATAM and EMEA regions at Lightera.

"Participating in this historic milestone reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence. The physical cable installation was a challenge we executed with precision, showcasing the trust that major players place in MagicComp and our role in building the critical infrastructures of the future," commented Werner Kuster Marques, CEO of MagicComp.

Latency Gains and Practical Applications

Latency is a critical factor for workloads such as Model Training for Machine Learning, high-frequency financial applications, cloud computing, gaming, and distributed computing. Given that the tested version currently has a range in the order of ~1.5–2.5 km, the demonstrated improvement (a 32% latency reduction) enables data centers to optimize communication between processing modules within the same infrastructure, accelerating iterative cycles of training and inference models, as well as critical transactions

The technology development roadmap aims to overcome current range limitations, progressively expanding its operation to metropolitan and long-distance connections. Achieving this next stage will extend low-latency benefits to physically distant locations, revolutionizing digital geography.

"We are proud to see our 1830 platform successfully tested at the largest data center complex in Latin America, located in Brazil — a key market for the growth of AI infrastructure. This milestone demonstrates the critical role of collaboration across the digital ecosystem and underscores the importance of building transport networks capable of supporting next-generation AI workloads and future-proof scalability." said Felipe Leão, Head of Optical Networks for Latin America at Nokia.

Following the successful proof of concept, the three companies are exploring production-scale deployments, initially focused on ultra-low latency and high data volume applications — aligned with Scala's vision of building next-generation digital infrastructure optimized for AI Fabric and high-performance workloads.

The natural evolution of the technology is expected to include deployments in (1) intra-site, (2) intra-campus, and eventually (3) inter-campus scenarios, reflecting its progressive expansion potential and the strategic challenges that still need to be addressed.

