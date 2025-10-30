Scala Data Centers Celebrates Historic Milestone with Approval of the Master Plan for Its Tamboré Campus in São Paulo - the Largest and Most Advanced in Latin America, with 600 MW of Capacity

The agreement with the Municipality of Barueri marks a new chapter in urban development, with investments in infrastructure, mobility, and community enhancements - underscoring Scala's commitment to a sustainable and inclusive digital future

BARUERI, Brazil, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers for the hyperscale market, celebrates another strategic milestone in its growth trajectory. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Municipality of Barueri for the approval of the master plan of its Tamboré Campus, solidifying it as the largest and most advanced data center campus in Latin America.

This agreement not only validates Scala's project but also lays the foundation for a new phase of integrated urban development in the region. The plan includes significant investments in road infrastructure, mobility, and community enhancements that will benefit all residents and workers around the campus. The planned initiatives aim to improve traffic flow, modernize roadways, and enhance safety, creating a more harmonious and efficient environment for the local community.

"The approval of Scala's Tamboré Campus master plan is a historic milestone that reaffirms Barueri's position as a world-class hub for innovation and technology. This partnership goes far beyond digital infrastructure, it represents an integrated investment in our city, bringing urban improvements, the creation of skilled jobs, and the promotion of sustainable economic growth that will directly benefit our community," said José Roberto "Beto" Piteri, Mayor of Barueri.

Innovation and Sustainability at the Core

The Tamboré Campus is one of the central pillars of Scala's operations and embodies the highest standards of efficiency and environmental responsibility, beginning with the use of 100% renewable energy, guaranteed through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that enable the construction of new wind and solar farms.

This sustainable foundation is further enhanced by maximum energy efficiency, with operations achieving a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.35 - significantly below the global average of approximately 1.55 - made possible by the deployment of advanced liquid cooling systems.

Complementing this commitment, Scala ensures responsible water management through closed-loop cooling systems that completely eliminate pressure on local water resources, as no groundwater or aquifers are used in operations.

"This partnership with the municipality reinforces Scala's commitment to enabling the future in a collaborative, responsible, and transformative way," said Luciano Fialho, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Energy, and Real Estate at Scala. "We believe technological development should be a driver of economic growth and improved quality of life for the entire region."

A Milestone in Investment and Regional Impact

The Tamboré Campus is firmly established as Latin America's leading digital infrastructure hub. With investments already exceeding R$ 10 billion, the complex represents a strategic milestone in Brazil's digital infrastructure landscape.

Located alongside the Rodoanel highway, in a hyperconnected area of Greater São Paulo, the campus currently operates seven data centers, with additional ones under construction, totaling more than 120 MW of active capacity. Supported by three power substations, the complex will reach 600 MW of total capacity when fully developed, distributed across 17 data centers.

The signed memorandum anticipates future phases of development that will position the Tamboré Campus among the 10 largest in the world. Beyond its impressive scale, the project also delivers social impact through job creation and a benchmark operational model built for the Artificial Intelligence era.

The approval of the Tamboré Campus master plan represents not only a crucial step for expanding Latin America's digital infrastructure but also a testament to Scala's business model: leading the AI revolution through cutting-edge innovation, in harmony with social development and environmental responsibility.

SOURCE Scala Data Centers