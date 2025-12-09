Scale Computing™ Adds Application Lifecycle Management to Scale Computing Fleet Manager™, Providing Simple and Reliable Application Orchestration

New Feature Simplifies How Organizations Manage Applications Across Entire Edge Environments

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference -- Scale Computing , the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced updates to Scale Computing Fleet Manager™ (SC//Fleet Manager™) edge orchestration software that allow IT leaders to quickly scale from one to over 50,000 clusters. The new application lifecycle management (ALM) feature redefines how organizations deploy and run software at the edge, from initial deployment through updates, monitoring, optimization, and integration. Scale Computing shares the news from this week's Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference , where its Chief Strategy Officer, Richard Newman, will be speaking later today. His presentation, "The Seven Habits of Highly Successful Edge Computing Platforms," will take place at 4:45pm PT in Theater 2.

As application footprints grow across hundreds or thousands of locations, IT teams face mounting pressure to maintain performance, reduce risk, and accelerate release cycles, all without adding headcount or complexity. Unlike legacy management tools that treat edge infrastructure as isolated systems, SC//Fleet Manager's ALM enables teams to deploy, observe, optimize, and automate their application environments from a single control plane, reducing complexity, improving reliability, and speeding up application delivery cycles.

"We're seeing a shift in how organizations manage and utilize their edge environments. The edge used to be just about keeping systems online. Now, it is where businesses launch new applications and services, reach customers, and unlock real-time data. Edge isn't just about visibility and control—it requires continuous application delivery at scale, from development environment to the ability to deploy everywhere at any time. By embedding intelligence, automation, and orchestration into every stage of the lifecycle, SC//Fleet Manager edge orchestration software enables teams to deploy, monitor, update, and optimize thousands of edge applications with the speed, consistency, and confidence of a single system," said Craig Theriac, vice president, product management at Scale Computing.

SC//Fleet Manager edge orchestration software provides:

Fleet Metrics: Fleet Metrics provides real-time and historical telemetry across all clusters, nodes, and VMs, providing IT a full-spectrum view of operations without deploying additional tools.

Fleet Metrics provides real-time and historical telemetry across all clusters, nodes, and VMs, providing IT a full-spectrum view of operations without deploying additional tools. Fleet APIs: Fleet APIs eliminate the need to pull data from distributed sites directly. Now, real-time operational data flows securely into the existing tools and workflows from one central point, empowering IT teams to work smarter by getting the real-time data from the entire fleet into the IT ecosystem via one centralized integration point.

Fleet APIs eliminate the need to pull data from distributed sites directly. Now, real-time operational data flows securely into the existing tools and workflows from one central point, empowering IT teams to work smarter by getting the real-time data from the entire fleet into the IT ecosystem via one centralized integration point. Zero-Touch Application Lifecycle Management: Zero-touch and remote configuration capabilities allow teams to manage applications across thousands of clusters from a single interface, without scripting or site visits. IT teams can now move from "reactive operations" to "intentional orchestration" across their entire edge deployments.

"Application Lifecycle Management has become a strategic priority, not just for DevOps teams, but for all infrastructure leaders who must ensure that applications run reliably across hundreds or even thousands of edge locations. Our updates to SC//Fleet Manager allow enterprises to simplify the maintenance phase of the application lifecycle, reduce operational risk, and support faster iteration across distributed environments," added Theriac.

Scale Computing offers a full range of edge computing solutions. Scale Computing Platform™ edge computing solution combines simplicity and scalability, offering a unified, easy-to-manage solution that replaces complex infrastructure and ensures high availability for workloads. Scale Computing Reliant Platform™ Edge Computing as a Service is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge computing platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security controls at scale without adding complexity or taxing IT teams. Scale Computing AcuVigil™ managed network services provides visibility of all network devices and delivers local computing power and the physical connection for remote network updates and troubleshooting.

Meet the Scale Computing team and learn more about SC//Fleet Manager edge orchestration software and all of Scale Computing's award-winning solutions at booth number 222 through December 11th at the 2025 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference. To learn more about the new features in SC//Fleet Manager, please visit scalecomputing.com/sc-fleet-manager .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Learn more at www.scalecomputing.com.

