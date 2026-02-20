Scale Computing™ Announces Agenda and Speaker Lineup for Scale Computing Platform Summit™

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced the agenda for Scale Computing Platform Summit (Platform//2026™) , the company's flagship event for Innovative Leaders, Technology Partners, and Service Providers. Platform//2026 will spotlight sessions around industry trends and use cases on AI, security, infrastructure innovation, edge computing, virtualization, managed network services, and the company's next-generation secure network edge. The event's keynote headliners include Zack Kass, global AI advisor and former head of GTM at OpenAI; and Whit Walters, analyst and field CTO, GigaOm.

The three-day event, held April 14-16, 2026, at Resorts World in Las Vegas, will also feature live educational and best practices sessions, breakout partner sessions, hands-on labs, dedicated networking opportunities with industry peers and leaders, Platform//2026 Awards, and much more.

"Platform//2026 is right around the corner, and we're excited to bring together industry leaders and colleagues to share insights, solve real-world challenges, and define the next era of technology," said Marlena Fernandez, vice president, marketing, Scale Computing. "By joining Scale Computing, Acumera, and Reliant together, we've created the industry's largest edge computing-focused and managed network services company as we continue to meet the growing demand for our innovative IT infrastructure and AI-ready edge solutions, and supporting organizations around the globe that depend on distributed, always-on infrastructure. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Las Vegas in April."

Focused on empowering the edge and securing the future, the mainstage sessions include:

Redesigning the Architecture of Everyday Life – Bill Morrow, CEO, Scale Computing

– Bill Morrow, CEO, Scale Computing Operationalizing Edge at Scale: Advance Auto Parts

The Next Renaissance – Zack Kass, global AI advisor; former head of GTM, OpenAI

– Zack Kass, global AI advisor; former head of GTM, OpenAI The Unified Edge: Why the "Mini-Data Center" is Dead – Whit Walters, GigaOm

– Whit Walters, GigaOm A Scale Computing product roadmap discussion with Mark Cree, COO and Scott Loughmiller, CPO, and other product leaders, Scale Computing

Detailed information about Platform//2026 and the full conference agenda can be found here . To register for the event, please visit the Platform//2026 registration page . If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please email [email protected] .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com .

