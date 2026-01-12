Scale Computing™ Earns Spot on CRN's 2026 Cloud 100 List

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced that it has been recognized on the 2026 Cloud 100 list in the cloud infrastructure category by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company . The prestigious CRN list spotlights 100 leading channel-focused cloud companies across five key categories: cloud infrastructure, cloud monitoring and management, cloud security, cloud software, and cloud storage.

CRN's Cloud 100 companies demonstrate dedication to supporting channel partners and advancing innovation in cloud-based products and services. The list is the trusted resource for solution providers exploring cloud technology vendors that are well-positioned to help them build cloud portfolios to drive their success.

"Scale Computing specializes in delivering innovative edge computing and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions to organizations of all sizes, empowering IT managers to process data at its source for peak performance and streamlined operations. Being named to CRN's Cloud 100 list reinforces our continued commitment to customers and partners as we lead the way in edge computing, managed network services, and re-virtualization," said Craig Theriac, vice president, product management at Scale Computing.

Scale Computing offers a full range of edge computing solutions. Scale Computing Platform™ edge computing solution combines simplicity and scalability, offering a unified, easy-to-manage solution that replaces complex infrastructure and ensures high availability for workloads. With the Zero-Touch Provisioning™ and application lifecycle management features in Scale Computing Fleet Manager™ edge orchestration software, managing edge computing infrastructure becomes as simple as managing cloud resources. Scale Computing Reliant Platform™ Edge Computing as a Service is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge computing platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security controls at scale, without adding complexity or taxing IT teams. Scale Computing AcuVigil™ managed network services provides visibility of all network devices and delivers local computing power and the physical connection for remote network updates and troubleshooting.

"As organizations rapidly evolve their cloud strategies—driven by the growing demands of digital transformation and AI-powered solutions—cloud innovation has never been more critical," said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "The companies featured in this year's Cloud 100 are setting new benchmarks, delivering cutting-edge products and services that enable solution providers to scale their cloud capabilities and better serve their customers. We're excited to watch these innovators continue to shape the future of cloud computing in the year ahead."

The 2026 CRN Cloud 100 list is featured online at crn.com/cloud100 .

To learn more about Scale Computing's award-winning solutions, please visit scalecomputing.com/solutions .

If you're interested in attending Scale Computing Platform//2026™, the flagship event for Innovative Leaders, Technology Partners, and Service Providers, please visit the Platform//2026 registration page for more information about the conference and to register for the April event.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Learn more at www.scalecomputing.com.

