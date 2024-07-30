Scale Computing Announces Record Q2 Results, Overperforming Targeted YoY Growth

Tremendous Growth Fueled by Customer and Partner Demand for VMware Alternative Virtualization and Edge Computing Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced record growth for the second quarter of 2024. The company saw both new customers and new partners double over the same period last year. Increased demand for both edge computing and alternative virtualization platforms drove record growth for the company.

"With the #1 rated product, support team, and channel program in the industry, we are seeing our business explode to the upside in the aftermath of the Broadcom-VMware acquisition. In Q2, we closed an unprecedented number of new business opportunities, keeping us on pace to exceed 50 percent year-to-year revenue growth in 2024," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "We remain a channel-first organization, and this quarter we signed hundreds of new partners across all regions – North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC. We are committed to offering our partners and end-customers a true partnership, built upon the most innovative and resilient IT solutions on the market."

In Q2, the company continued to achieve success with their VMware alternative promotions. New and current partners looking to switch customers to Scale Computing can participate in the VMware Rip & Replace promotion and receive a 25% discount on Scale Computing software and services for each new customer implementation. VMware customers seeking VMware Alternatives can transfer existing software licenses and exchange existing hardware through the Seamless Switch: Trade-Up to Scale Computing promotion.

Additionally, Scale Computing hosted a successful Platform//2024 event, welcoming over 700 attendees from more than 53 countries. The annual event in Las Vegas created the perfect networking environment to build relationships with partners, and close millions in new business.

Key Q2 2024 awards, recognitions, and partnerships include:

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

