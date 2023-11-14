Scale Computing Announces Second Annual Scale Computing Platform Summit April 16-18 2024

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced its Scale Computing Platform Summit (Platform//2024) will be held April 16-18, 2024 at Resorts World in Las Vegas, NV. The second annual event is open to all Scale Computing customers, partners, and technology alliances.

The three-day event will feature a series of live and virtual sessions and offer exciting networking opportunities, educational and best practices sessions, an awards reception, and more. Attendees will also have the chance to get to know the Scale Computing product and engineering teams, as well as have time to meet and learn from peers. The 2024 conference will include discussion topics ranging from the power of automation, security, and data protection to hybrid cloud, edge computing, and more.

"We're thrilled to welcome our customers, partners, and technology alliances back to Las Vegas in April. Last year's Scale Computing Platform Summit was incredibly successful, as we hosted over 250 partners and customers from around the world," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing. "We continue to see the high demand for thoughtful and innovative edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions as more global IT leaders require the ability to deploy applications wherever they are needed. We look forward to seeing everyone at Platform//2024 and providing company news, offering updates, and networking opportunities for our industry partners, customers, and colleagues."

Scale Computing Advanced Training will also be offered onsite at Platform//2024. The training course consists of two sessions, followed by the certification test at the end, and is designed to provide customers and partners with a deep dive into the advanced technical and theoretical features of SC//HyperCore. This two-part training session offers valuable information related to network configuration, installation, and post-installation features, as well as a comprehensive overview of ongoing compliance and security, additional software options, troubleshooting, and management of the SC//Platform.

Visit the Platform//2024 event page here for more information or to register for this year's summit. Use the code "EARLYBIRD" to take $200 off your registration fee until December 31, 2023.

If you are interested in sponsoring Platform//2024 please email [email protected].

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, G2, and TrustRadius.

