Scale Computing Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Edge Computing

Access the Complimentary Report to Learn More About the Edge Computing Market Guide

INDIANAPOLIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Edge Computing for its Scale Computing//Fleet Manager (SC//Fleet Manager) solution. Now in its second year, the Market Guide for Edge Computing examines the edge computing market and provides an in-depth analysis of the many facets of edge computing solutions.

Edge computing brings computing resources closer to the source of data generation or consumption, reducing latency and bandwidth issues and improving overall system performance. By processing data at the edge, near where it is created, organizations can achieve real-time responsiveness, faster decision-making, and a seamless user experience. By 2027, Gartner predicts that 20% of large enterprises will deploy an edge management and orchestration solution, compared with fewer than 1% in 2023.*

"Edge computing has grown tremendously in recent years, and it shows no signs of slowing down," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing. "IT leaders across industries are recognizing the need for powerful and reliable data processing at the edge, and this drive for real-time response for mission-critical applications is fueling rapid edge adoption. Scale Computing has been at the forefront of this movement, empowering organizations with industry-leading edge management and orchestration solutions that are efficient, scalable, secure, and reliable. We're proud to be recognized by Gartner in this exciting space."

Scale Computing brings together simplicity and scalability with an edge computing platform that is easy to use, easy to manage, and easy to deploy. Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) replaces existing infrastructure, empowering enterprises to run applications and process data outside centralized data centers, at the edge of their networks, closest to where data is created and utilized. With SC//Fleet Manager, the industry's first cloud-hosted monitoring and management tool built for hyperconverged edge computing infrastructure at scale, customers can quickly identify areas of concern using a single pane of glass, scaling from 1 to over 50,000 clusters. Zero-touch provisioning allows administrators to centrally monitor and manage hundreds or thousands of distributed edge infrastructure deployments with few or no on-site IT personnel.

Gartner Market Guides define emerging markets and explain what clients can expect those markets to do in the short term. They can help IT and strategic leaders and investors to gain a broad view across multiple markets, including mature and smaller markets, in an easy-to-read format. The 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Edge Computing discusses the importance of edge management and orchestration today and describes vendor strategies and offerings that support edge computing. It outlines predictions for the edge market's future, including offerings, frameworks, capabilities, and functionalities, and offers recommendations for I&O leaders responsible for implementing edge computing projects.

To learn more about Scale Computing and gain complimentary access to the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Edge Computing, please visit the Scale Computing website .

*Gartner, "Market Guide for Edge Computing", March 12, 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

SOURCE Scale Computing