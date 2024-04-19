Scale Computing Announces Winners of the 2024 Scale Computing Platform Summit Awards

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, has announced the winners in its 2024 Scale Computing Platform Summit Awards. Winners were honored at last night's closing reception at the Scale Computing Platform Summit (Platform//2024) conference at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The Scale Computing Platform Summit Awards recognize transformational leadership among Scale Computing Partners, Customers, and Technology Alliances. Finalists in the awards were announced in March and placed into categories based on demonstrated excellence in the areas of innovation, collaboration, and growth.

The 2024 Platform Summit Awards winners include:

Partner Awards Winners

Outstanding Partner Momentum Award — Five-Star Technology Solution

Edge Pioneer Partner Of The Year — X10 Technologies

Scale Computing Partner Of The Year - Domestic — Link Computer Corporation

Scale Computing Partner Of The Year - International — ET Works

Distribution Partner Of The Year - Domestic — Climb Channel Solutions

Distribution Partner Of The Year - International — Titan Data Solutions Limited

MVP Sales — Greg Simmons , Five-Star Technology Solutions

, Five-Star Technology Solutions MVP Technical — Josh Moore , Elevity

, Elevity MSP Leadership — Encha Cloud

Customer Awards Winners

IT Leadership In Edge — In-N-Out Burger

IT Leadership In Data Center — State Bank of Southern Utah

Scale Computing Champions This year's awards introduced a new category, the "Customer Heroes Advocating Market Performance" CHAMP Award. Scale Computing CHAMP advocates leverage their collaboration with Scale Computing and its innovative technology to achieve results and lead their organization to success by guaranteeing their IT infrastructure is highly reliable and available. CHAMPS have partnered with Scale Computing to share their SC//Platform use cases and success stories with the market at large. 2024 winners include: Anthony Horzempa , Senior Project Analyst, Syracuse University Shane Rogers , IT Director, The Harrison Steel Castings Co. Tim Bramham , Director of Technology, Kingston Police Wally Wheadon , Director, IT Infrastructure, Ventura Foods Kevin Moreland , Department of Information Technology, Summit County Board of Elections John Stuplich , System Admin, Kolbe Windows & Doors



Technology Alliance Awards

Scale Computing added three new awards to honor its Technology Alliances this year, the winners are listed below:

Tech Leadership Award — Simply NUC

Marketing Innovator Award — Eaton

Partnership Excellence Award — Mako Networks

"We're thrilled to celebrate the 2024 Scale Computing Platform Summit award winners. Their unwavering dedication to innovation, collaboration, and growth exemplifies the very spirit of our company," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "We are grateful for the incredible customers, partners, and technology alliances who joined us in Las Vegas for Platform//2024. The energy and enthusiasm were contagious, and we hope the event served as a valuable platform for training, collaboration, and forging industry connections. We can't wait to see everyone again next year for an even bigger and better Platform Summit."

Platform//2024 featured educational sessions, thought leadership panels, Scale Computing company updates and insights, advanced training opportunities, and ample networking. Panel discussions centered around innovations in virtualization technology, edge computing, hybrid cloud, AI, automation, data security, and more. Technology leaders from key Scale Computing customers and partners took the stage to share their experience with the company and its solutions.

Sponsors of the 2024 Scale Computing Platform Summit included Mako Networks , Simply NUC , OpenText , Dell , Climb Channel Solutions , Eaton , Lenovo , Ingram Micro , AHEAD , Acronis , 10ZiG , Supermicro , TruGrid , Reskube , and The Channel Company .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

