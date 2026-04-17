Scale Computing™ Announces Winners of the 4th Annual Scale Computing Platform//2026™ Summit Awards

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SC//Platform™ 2026 Summit – Scale Computing™, the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced the winners of its Scale Computing Platform//2026™ Summit Awards. Winners were honored yesterday at Resorts World Las Vegas at Scale Computing Platform//2026™ Summit, the company's flagship event for Innovative Leaders, Technology Partners, and Service Providers. For the fourth consecutive year, these prestigious awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of the partners, customers, and technology alliances who have driven innovation, collaboration, and success within the Scale Computing™ ecosystem.

The winners of the Scale Computing Platform//2026™ Summit Awards include:

Individual Awards

Partner MVP – Sales: Dan Guelich, Link Computer Corporation

Partner MVP – Technical: Gerry Solis, TurnKey Solutions

IT Leadership Award – Enterprise: Daniel Fragoso, Taco Bell®

IT Leadership Award – Commercial: Robert McDonald, Minnesota Petroleum Service

Scale Computing CHAMP: Customers: Michael Bissen, Casey's General Stores; Gary Hoover, CHS Cenex; Steve Henshaw, In-N-Out Burger®; Joshua Meredith, Iron County School District; Jason Speropulos, Kwik Trip, Inc.; Marcus Macauley, Kwik Trip, Inc.; Jonathan Murphree, RaceTrac®; Justin Mitchell, Refuel Operating Company; John Ressel, Refuel Operating Company; Jesse Wolcott, Royal Farms; Robert McDonald, Minnesota Petroleum Service; Kevin Knight, Taco Bell®; Pavel Krasner, Taco Bell®; Siri Pathammavong, Taco Bell®. Partners: Bruce Kneece, Convergent Information Security Solutions (CISS); Brian Olson, Computer Integration Technologies (CIT); Gary Beck, CSP Networks; Jannik Uffman, DTS Systeme GmbH; Josh Moore, Elevity; Costas Speliakos, Eos Systems; Nathan Davidson, Five Star Technology Solutions; Mike Ross, Holistec Systems; Matt Gaudu, International Datalink; Tim Morder, Link Computer Corporation; Eric Rivest, Natrix; Tim Green, Quadbridge; Gavin Rackham, SC Broadband; Brandon Brady, SHI; John Buraczyk, Spectrum Technologies; Gerry Solis, TurnKey Solutions; Joshua Jackowski, Velocity Network; Ryan Fackey, Vitis Tech; Kevin Kaufman, vTECH io



Company Awards

Partner of the Year – North America: Computer Integration Technologies (CIT)

Partner of the Year – International: Digitec ICT Limited

Distributor of the Year: Ingram Micro

Growth Partner of the Year: Matrix Integration

MSP Partner of the Year: DTS Systeme GmbH

Innovation Partner of the Year: Invenco Gilbarco

Alliance Partner of the Year: Veeam® Software

Vertical Partner of the Year: Five Star Technology Solutions

Integrator of the Year: Infrastructure Technology Solutions (ITS)

Customer of the Year – Enterprise: Advance Auto Parts®

Customer of the Year – Commercial: Kelly Box & Packaging

Operational Excellence Award – Enterprise: Casey's General Store

Operational Excellence Award – Commercial: Harrisburg Area Community College

Edge Innovation Award – Enterprise: Avolta

Edge Innovation Award – Commercial: Heinen's Grocery Store

Aimed at empowering the edge and securing the future, the three-day event featured live educational sessions and best-practice sessions, breakout partner sessions, hands-on labs, dedicated networking opportunities with industry peers and leaders, and much more.

To learn more about Scale Computing™, please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com. Learn more about the previous winners of the Scale Computing Platform//2026™ Summit Awards by visiting the 2025, 2024, and 2023 winner lists.

About Scale Computing™

Scale Computing™ is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing™ delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing™ to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing™ is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com.

© 2026 Scale Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Scale Computing and other Scale Computing marks are trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Information on Scale Computing patents and trademarks is available at www.scalecomputing.com/legal. Scale Computing, SC//Hypercore, SC//Fleet Manager, SC//Reliant. SC//AcuVigil, SC//Connect and SC//Platform are trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc.

SOURCE Scale Computing