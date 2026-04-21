Scale Computing™ Enables Organizations to Replace VMware® on Dell VxRail™ Appliances to Reuse Existing Hardware as Memory and Server Prices Surge

Customers can extend the life of VxRail systems, cut infrastructure costs by at least 25 percent, and modernize with Scale Computing HyperCore™ virtualization suite

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing™, the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced new capabilities and guidance that enable organizations to replace VMware® on Dell VxRail™ systems using Scale Computing HyperCore™ virtualization suite, helping them reuse existing hardware and control infrastructure spending at a time when memory, storage, and server prices are rising sharply.

Between rapidly rising memory and other hardware costs, and higher VMware licensing fees, IT budgets are under pressure. Dell VxRail™ environments running older software versions are approaching end-of-life milestones, which trigger conversations about large capital projects to upgrade both software and hardware. Scale Computing Platform™ edge solutions, including Scale Computing HyperCore™ virtualization suite and Scale Computing Fleet Manager™ edge orchestration solutions, give organizations a different path: replace the software stack, keep the servers, and modernize on the Dell infrastructure they already own.

"IT leaders are telling us the numbers simply do not work for a forklift upgrade in this market," said Craig Theriac, vice president of product management at Scale Computing™. "Memory and server prices are rising faster than budgets, while VMware® renewals are coming in at levels that customers did not anticipate. With Scale Computing HyperCore™ virtualization suite running on existing Dell VxRail™ hardware, customers are seeing at least 25% infrastructure savings, a simpler virtualization stack, and a cleaner path to modern workloads."

Replace the software stack, keep the servers

The new program is built around a simple idea: VxRail™ hardware has more life in it. Instead of refreshing VxRail™ systems to stay current on VMware® software, customers can repurpose supported VxRail™ configurations as standard Dell PowerEdge® servers and deploy Scale Computing HyperCore™ virtualization suite on those systems. This approach lets them extend the life of hardware they already own, avoid inflated hardware refresh costs, and remove the ongoing VMware® licensing burden, all while maintaining availability for critical workloads.

Organizations gain a simpler stack, with unified management that does not require a separate hypervisor management server, built-in resilience, streamlined maintenance with non-disruptive updates, and free training and certification.

Structured, smooth migration

To help customers and partners reduce risk, Scale Computing™ is providing a structured VxRail to Scale Computing HyperCore™ migration model that moves through four phases: discovery, validation, pilot, and phased migration. Combined with a VxRail™ hardware reuse compatibility matrix and Scale Computing Fleet Manager™ edge orchestration solutions, this approach makes "keep your VxRail™ hardware, replace VMware®" a repeatable, partner-friendly project.

Lower cost exposure and environmental impact

By reusing existing Dell VxRail™ systems instead of buying new, organizations can achieve at least 25% infrastructure savings while reducing exposure to hardware and licensing cost increases. Extending hardware lifecycles helps IT teams redirect capital from infrastructure to innovation and reduces the volume of equipment that must be manufactured, shipped, and eventually recycled, which supports both budget and sustainability objectives.

With Scale Computing HyperCore™ virtualization suite, customers also gain a more efficient, edge-ready virtualization platform designed for straightforward setup, administration, and ongoing management. When paired with Scale Computing AcuVigil™ managed network solutions and Scale Computing Reliant™ Platform as a Service, organizations can build a modern distributed edge architecture that spans one to thousands of locations, using a mix of existing and new hardware while maintaining consistent management and policy.

For more information, visit: https://www.scalecomputing.com/landing-pages/replace-vmware-on-dell-vxrail

About Scale Computing™

Scale Computing™ is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing™ delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing™ to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing™ is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com.

© 2026 Scale Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Scale Computing and other Scale Computing marks are trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Information on Scale Computing patents and trademarks is available at www.scalecomputing.com/legal. Scale Computing, SC//Hypercore, SC//Fleet Manager, SC//Reliant. SC//AcuVigil, SC//Connect and SC//Platform are trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc.

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