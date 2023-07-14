Scale Computing Celebrates System Administrator Appreciation Day With 'Blaze Your Trail' Campaign

Company Gifting Hiking Packs and Gartner Report Through August 4th

INDIANAPOLIS, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced its new 'Blaze Your Trail' campaign, a celebration in honor of the upcoming 24th annual System Administrator (SysAdmin) Appreciation Day on Friday, July 28, 2023. Between now and August 4, 2023, SysAdmins can register for a free hiking pack gift and Gartner report here.

Today's IT landscape is constantly evolving, and maintaining a competitive advantage and staying ahead of the game can be a never-ending journey. According to the recent Maverick Research: Stop Investing in IT Skills from Gartner®, there is an ongoing shortage of talent and skills, making it clear that the skills required of IT professionals change faster than organizations can sustain. While some organizations resort to "quiet hiring" by overburdening existing employees, this strategy will not scale to meet future demand. As Gartner, Inc. recommends, IT leaders should avoid hiring tactically and instead procure products and services for intelligent infrastructure that will enable them to meet their strategic IT goals, while alleviating the burden on existing employees.

"System Administrators are the trailblazers of their organization's technology. As IT leaders continue to navigate shortages of skills and resources, SysAdmins have already started to learn and implement emerging technology solutions, like edge computing, to make their teams more efficient," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "We're excited to celebrate the hardworking and adventurous spirit of SysAdmins around the world."

Scale Computing invites IT professionals to celebrate SysAdmin Day this year by blazing their own trail, both in technology and in the great outdoors. As a thank you for SysAdmins' adventurous spirit and unending perseverance, Scale Computing is giving away Trail Blazing Hiking Kits, packed with everything needed for an epic hike this summer, now through August 4, 2023. SysAdmins can complete this form to claim the complimentary gift and copy of the report.

For more information, to access the Trail Blazing Hiking Kit form, and to download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Inc. Maverick Research: Stop Investing in IT Skills report, please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/landing-pages/sysadmin-day-2023.

Gartner, Maverick Research: Stop Investing in IT Skills, 21 March 2023, Jonathan Forest Et Al.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Scale Computing
Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate, G2, and TrustRadius.

