Scale Computing Delivers Reliable, Cost Effective, Simple, and Scalable IT Infrastructure to Educational Institutions

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced ongoing momentum with customers in the education sector as they continue to seek alternative solutions to VMware. Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) enables educational institutions of all sizes to optimize and scale operations with self-healing, automated infrastructure for all applications.

Recently, Broadcom announced that it was ending VMware's academic licensing discount , resulting in a financial strain for educational institutions. Focused on cost efficiency, simplicity, and edge-specific capabilities, Scale Computing is the preferred alternative for academic institutions looking to maintain or improve their IT environments. With world-class support and streamlined migration services, Scale Computing solutions ensure reliability and high availability, critical factors for educational institutions running vital applications like student information systems and learning management systems.

"We continue to see an increased need for virtualization alternative solutions as education leaders at every level invest heavily in new technologies to meet the ongoing demands for complicated academic IT environments. With VMware's licensing changes, educational institutions are now facing skyrocketing costs. Scale Computing offers an affordable, high-performance solution tailored for the education sector, allowing institutions to allocate funds elsewhere. SC//Platform is simple to use and easy to manage. It eliminates any downtime by leveraging our patented self-healing technology in a single solution to make IT infrastructure easier for schools and universities," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing.

Scale Computing has a history of supporting educational institutions of all sizes with their IT infrastructure, including:

American College of Education (ACE), an online graduate school that caters to teachers who want to further their education, found a lower cost of entry into virtualization and a lower cost of ownership with SC//Platform. With both a national and international online student population, ACE requires IT infrastructure that is not only up and running 24/7, but is also easy to access and manage. Previously using a cloud-based managed services provider platform, ACE was unable to meet the around-the-clock demands of their international student users and needed to move to a more controlled system. By partnering with Scale Computing, ACE achieved a simple-to-manage, streamlined IT operation, with both a lower cost of entry and a lower total cost of ownership over time.





Willard Public Schools, an award-winning public school system in Willard, Missouri, has partnered with Scale Computing since 2011 for its long-term, future-proof IT infrastructure to power its educational institutions. After its initial implementation, Willard Public Schools decided to replace all of its remaining legacy infrastructure with Scale Computing, creating an all-in-one hyperconverged solution with reliability, maximum availability, and ease of use. With SC//Platform as its IT foundation, Willard Public Schools has a future-proof, efficient, high-performing IT infrastructure in place, allowing Willard's IT team to focus on more strategic projects.





, an award-winning public school system in , has partnered with Scale Computing since 2011 for its long-term, future-proof IT infrastructure to power its educational institutions. After its initial implementation, Public Schools decided to replace all of its remaining legacy infrastructure with Scale Computing, creating an all-in-one hyperconverged solution with reliability, maximum availability, and ease of use. With SC//Platform as its IT foundation, Public Schools has a future-proof, efficient, high-performing IT infrastructure in place, allowing IT team to focus on more strategic projects. Auburn University functions autonomously, with each dean deciding how best to appropriate their respective budgets and staff various departments in the interest of its students and programs. SC//Platform brings storage, servers, virtualization, and management together in a single, comprehensive system. With no virtualization software to license and no external storage to buy, it lowers out-of-pocket costs and radically simplifies the infrastructure needed to keep applications running, making the deployment and management of highly available and scalable infrastructure as easy to manage as a single server.

From small schools to large universities, Scale Computing's edge-specific HCI solutions make it the preferred partner for campuses of all sizes, ensuring seamless performance across the organization, the classroom, and remote learning environments. Institutions praise Scale Computing for its reliability, simplicity, and customer support.

To learn more about how Scale Computing can support your IT infrastructure needs, request a demo and discover how much you can save by switching to Scale Computing today: https://www.scalecomputing.com/education-edge-hci-solutions .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights and G2 .

