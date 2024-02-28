Scale Computing Launches Scale Computing Showcase

Partners and Their Customers Now Have Open Access to Trial the Scale Computing Platform Solutions Suite

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced the launch of Scale Computing Showcase (SC//Showcase), a non-production version of Scale Computing HyperCore (SC//HyperCore) software, designed to empower partners and their customers with open access to trial the innovative Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) solution suite. Available to all (established and new) partners worldwide, SC//Showcase offers three flexible options, including one appliance and two software editions.

Showcase Appliance: offers partners and their customers access to the full Scale Computing software suite, SC//HyperCore , with the purchase of a custom hardware and software bundle, allowing users to experience the full potential of Scale Computing's technology quickly and easily.

offers partners and their customers access to the full Scale Computing software suite, , with the purchase of a custom hardware and software bundle, allowing users to experience the full potential of Scale Computing's technology quickly and easily. Showcase Lab Remote Edition: offers partners and their customers the ability to explore and test in a cloud-hosted instance. Users can dive into SC//Platform through a user-friendly, browser-based console, allowing for testing, demos with customers, and training for engineers in a risk-free sandbox environment. Workbench Edition: allows partners and their customers to install SC//HyperCore onto their chosen hardware. With the provided software keys, users can incorporate Scale Computing's robust features into a new or existing setup.



"We pride ourselves on offering innovative and industry-leading IT infrastructure solutions that mitigate the risk of rising costs and management time," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "Our award-winning Scale Computing Platform provides the simplicity, high availability, and scalability today's IT leaders need, eliminates the need for specialized virtualization knowledge, offers a user-friendly interface, and replaces existing infrastructure for running VMs in a single, easy-to-manage platform. The availability of SC//Showcase enables more access to SC//Platform, allowing partners to test and try out our award-winning software at no cost for the first time."

SC//Platform brings faster time to value in the data center, in the distributed enterprise, and at the edge. It is designed to be self-healing, making it more resilient to hardware failures, and features automated backups, integrated disaster recovery, resource allocation, and scaling. Regardless of any hardware requirements, the innovative software and simple user interface give users the power to run infrastructure efficiently at the edge. As the industry-leading VMware alternative, SC//Platform reduces downtime by up to 90% and reduces the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by 40%.

Currently, Scale Computing is offering two exclusive promotions for VMware partners and customers looking for a new virtualization solution. For partners who want to learn more about the VMware Rip & Replace promotion and how to receive a 25% discount on Scale Computing software and services for each new customer implementation, please click here . VMware customers looking to make a switch with no-cost coverage for the remaining contract term can learn more here .

For more information on SC//Showcase, please email [email protected].

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

SOURCE Scale Computing