Scale Computing™ Launches Velocity Partner Program

Next-generation partner program prioritizes speed, clarity, and partner execution

LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SC//Platform™ 2026 Summit – Scale Computing™, the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced the launch of the Scale Computing Velocity™ Partner Program, a next-generation partner program designed to redefine the channel landscape during a period of significant market shifts and infrastructure resets. Built to replace traditional volume-based models, the Scale Computing Velocity™ Partner Program is specifically engineered to help partners navigate the evolving virtualization and distributed IT markets by reducing operational friction and increasing partner autonomy.

The Velocity™ Partner Program strengthens a partner's ability to lead customers across the entire private-cloud journey, from early architecture and solution design, through deployment, optimization, and ongoing success. The new program enables partners to reduce dependency on vendor resources, accelerate quote-to-close, and capture more of the total value of each opportunity, especially professional services revenue.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Velocity™ Partner Program. Rooted in direct partner feedback for greater differentiation aligned to investments and a program that supports partner-led growth at scale, we've created a program that recognizes high-performing, deeply invested partners, while still creating a low-friction entry path that helps new partners start transacting quickly and grow into higher tiers through mastery," said Kyle Fenske, global channel chief, Scale Computing™. "By moving away from 'rip and replace' transitions, the Velocity™ Partner Program provides a lower-friction path that enables partners to close deals more independently and secure long-term customer outcomes. Scale Computing™ prides itself on being a partner-first organization, and we're excited to take this next step with our partners."

The Velocity™ Partner Program delivers:

A faster path to revenue: reduced operational friction and a clearer route to first deal and repeatable growth





reduced operational friction and a clearer route to first deal and repeatable growth Competency-based rewards: advancement tied to verified capability—so expertise drives outcomes and economics





advancement tied to verified capability—so expertise drives outcomes and economics Predictable margins and protected deals: incentives and safeguards that honor partner investment and reduce channel conflict





incentives and safeguards that honor partner investment and reduce channel conflict A partner-first experience: deeper engagement, clearer expectations, and a program designed to help partners scale a durable practice

"Edge and distributed IT are expanding, creating more sites, more complexity, and more demand for low-touch operations. Partners need programs that protect margin and reward capability, not just who can move the most transactions. Scale Computing™ has built the most partner-friendly infrastructure ecosystem in the market—one that rewards expertise, removes friction, and creates predictable, repeatable profit," added Fenske.

Scale Computing™ customers and partners benefit from the company's comprehensive portfolio of AI-ready edge computing solutions. SC//Platform™ edge solutions combine simplicity and scalability, delivering a unified, easy-to-manage infrastructure that ensures high availability for workloads across data centers, distributed enterprises, and at the edge. SC//Fleet Manager™ edge orchestration solutions, featuring Zero-Touch Provisioning™, makes managing edge computing infrastructure as simple as managing cloud resources. SC//AcuVigil™ managed network solutions pair 24/7 network operations support with self-service visibility and control, giving multi-site operators a unified way to monitor, troubleshoot, secure, and optimize every connection across their network. SC//Reliant™ Platform as a Service is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security at scale, without added complexity or overburdened IT teams. SC//HyperCore™ virtualization suite integrates software, servers, and storage into one fully unified virtualization suite, saving organizations time and resources. SC//Connect™ delivers cloud-native SD-WAN and SASE solutions that simplify WAN management and boost performance, security, and reliability across the enterprise.

Learn more about the Velocity™ Partner Program today at https://www.scalecomputing.com/partners. For more information about the full suite of Scale Computing™ award-winning solutions, please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/solutions.

About Scale Computing™

Scale Computing™ is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing™ delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing™ to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing™ is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com.

© 2026 Scale Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Scale Computing and other Scale Computing marks are trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Information on Scale Computing patents and trademarks is available at www.scalecomputing.com/legal. Scale Computing, SC//Hypercore, SC//Fleet Manager, SC//Reliant. SC//AcuVigil, SC//Connect and SC//Platform are trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc.

SOURCE Scale Computing