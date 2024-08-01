Scale Computing Named a Top 5 VMware vSphere Alternative by the Data Center Intelligence Group

Independent analyst firm DCIG recognizes Scale Computing in its three 2024-25 reports

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced the company has been named one of the Top 5 VMware Alternatives by the Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG). Scale Computing was recognized in all three of the 2024-25 DCIG TOP 5 Enterprise VMware vSphere Alternatives reports, including Enterprise Global, Enterprise US, and SMB/Edge.

Broadcom's December 2023 announcement of sweeping changes to VMware licensing rocked the IT industry. The surprise shift to a subscription model and reduced licensing options have forced many organizations to reevaluate their virtualization platform due to the resulting higher costs and bundling of extraneous features. To help businesses make the best choice when seeking a VMware vSphere alternative, DCIG has released three new reports that provide enterprises with the top options for solutions offering more favorable licensing terms and features.

"Scale Computing has long delivered a scalable, reliable, and affordable virtualization solution for partners and their customers," stated Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "When Broadcom made the move to discontinue the VMware Partner Program, we stepped up to help partners navigate the industry upheaval with a superior solution and a transformative experience with Scale Computing Platform, our award-winning hyperconverged virtualization platform. We are proud to be recognized by independent analysts at DCIG as a VMware alternative and one of the leading virtualization solutions on the market."

DCIG provides independent assessments on various products, solutions, and enterprise technologies. The 2024-25 DCIG TOP 5 Enterprise VMware vSphere Alternatives reports evaluate 19 of the 25 different solutions available and provide guidance on the top five VMware alternatives that enterprises should consider as they address Broadcom's VMware licensing changes. SC//Platform is listed as one of the top five solution providers in all three of the Enterprise Global, Enterprise US, and SMB/Edge DCIG reports.

Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) brings together simplicity, high availability, and scalability in a powerful, all-in-one solution, empowering IT leaders to efficiently manage infrastructure at the network's edge. Integrating seamlessly with existing hardware regardless of its specifications, SC//Platform streamlines infrastructure by replacing complex setups with a single, easy-to-manage platform. This simplicity translates to significant cost savings compared to solutions like VMware, reducing total cost of ownership by an estimated 40% and downtime by up to 90%. Scale Computing is currently offering two promotions to further ease the transition from VMware to SC//Platform, including a 25% software and services discount for new customers through its VMware Rip & Replace offer, and a full system exchange trade-up plus no-cost coverage for the remaining VMware term with the Seamless Switch: Trade-Up to Scale Computing promotion.

The full 2024-25 TOP 5 VMware VSphere Alternatives reports , including US and Global editions, are available now for complementary download. To access the reports and learn more about Scale Computing, please visit scalecomputing.com/landing-pages/dcig-top-vmware-vsphere-alternatives-2024-2025-report .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

