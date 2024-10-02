Scale Computing Offers Simple, Secure, Reliable IT Infrastructure to Guard Against Data-Hungry Ghouls

Company Gifting Retro Polaroid Cameras to End Users in North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa through November 8th

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced its new campaign targeting outdated IT infrastructure and calling on organizations to learn more about Scale Computing Platform's (SC//Platform) future-ready solutions. Between now and November 8, 2024, end users in North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) who register for a meeting will receive a retro Polaroid camera.

"Downtime, data loss, and corruption can happen at any moment, threatening your business. Instead of being plagued by data-hungry ghouls and goblins, we invite users to learn more about Scale Computing and our SC//Platform to maximize security, ensuring that critical systems are always protected, validated, and ready for recovery. Organizations of all sizes across all vertical industries can benefit from SC//Platform, which brings together simplicity and scalability, replacing existing outdated infrastructure. Users instead get high availability for running workloads in a single, easy-to-manage platform, while leveraging our patented self-healing technology to maintain maximum uptime for all applications," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing.

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month , dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of digital security and protecting personal data. As cyber criminals become more sophisticated, maintaining modern infrastructure with a strong cybersecurity posture is key to keeping critical business applications and data secured. The new campaign from Scale Computing aims to help businesses scare away threats and fortify their defenses against data-hungry ghouls.

SC//Platform provides infrastructure that is simple, secure, scalable, and reliable. Combine it with Scale Computing's subscription-based Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery (BCDR) Planning Service to establish a comprehensive and regulated response plan for any unforeseen downtime. With SC//Platform, an organization's critical systems will be protected, validated, tested, and always ready for recovery when the goblins strike.

Book your meeting today to ensure your business is prepared for whatever data-hungry dark forces come your way and receive a complimentary Polaroid camera. To learn more about Scale Computing and book your meeting, visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/landing-pages/guard-against-data-hungry-ghouls .

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

