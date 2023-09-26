Scale Computing Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Edge Computing

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced it has been recognized as an Edge Management and Orchestration (EMO) vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Edge Computing.

The Gartner report defines EMO solutions as those that provide edge infrastructure software, as well as software stack and application management and security, in remote or distributed deployments, without the need for on-location IT staff. Gartner predicts that edge computing will complement cloud computing for nearly every enterprise by 2025. EMO solutions enable organizations to overcome some of the core challenges IT leaders face as they move to embrace edge computing, providing zero-touch deployments, updates, and remote management of widely distributed edge computing nodes, making it possible to deliver flexible computing capability where none currently exists.

"In today's digital landscape, organizations of every size, across all industries, are increasingly adopting edge computing and its promise to bring applications closer to the people and things interacting with them," stated Jeff Ready, CEO and cofounder of Scale Computing. "Scale Computing delivers on this promise, allowing enterprises to successfully deploy applications wherever they're needed — without sacrificing ease of use, scalability, high availability, or reliability. We're seeing more IT leaders seeking real-time response for critical applications, and deployment solutions that don't rely on on-location IT staff. Our award-winning Scale Computing Platform enables edge computing infrastructure to be deployed quickly and easily, self-heal almost instantly, and be managed locally or remotely. We're honored to be recognized as a Sample Vendor in the fast-growing Edge Management and Orchestration space and are poised to help even more organizations scale as the edge computing industry grows and evolves."

Scale Computing brings together simplicity and scalability, replacing existing infrastructure to empower enterprises to run applications and process data outside centralized data centers, at the edge of their networks, closest to where data is created and utilized. With SC//Fleet Manager , the industry's first cloud-hosted monitoring and management tool built for hyperconverged edge computing infrastructure at scale, customers can quickly identify areas of concern using a single pane of glass, scaling from 1 to over 50,000 clusters. Zero-touch provisioning allows administrators to centrally monitor and manage hundreds or thousands of distributed edge infrastructure deployments with few or no on-site IT personnel.

Gartner's Hype Cycles provide a visual depiction of the maturity and adoption of applications and technologies, providing business leaders with a roadmap for understanding how these technologies are predicted to evolve over time. The reports offer insights into the potential of emerging technologies within industries, allowing clients to assess their risk tolerance on an individual basis. IT leaders leverage Hype Cycles to uncover the real drivers of a technology's commercial promise, reduce the risk of technology investment decisions, and assess a technology's business value objectively based on data from experienced IT analysts. The latest Gartner Hype Cycle analyzed 31 emerging technologies and included a Priority Matrix ranking edge computing innovations that will have a more immediate impact and those expected to take longer to fully mature. The report ranked EMO solutions as having a "high" benefit rating, defined as enabling "new ways of performing horizontal or vertical processes that will result in significantly increased revenue or cost savings for an enterprise." EMO solutions are expected to near mainstream adoption within the next two to five years.

For complimentary access to the 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle for Edge Computing and to read the thoughts and expertise of the Gartner analysts who authored the report, visit the Scale Computing website .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , Spiceworks , G2 , and TrustRadius .

