Scale Computing™ Secures Richard Williams as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned finance and strategy executive brings deep experience in critical infrastructure, scaling SaaS offerings, capital markets and operating excellence

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced that Richard Williams is joining the team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Williams will lead Scale Computing's global finance organization, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, capital strategy, and operational finance, supporting the company's continued growth and strategic expansion.

Williams joins Scale Computing from Eagle Eye Networks, where he served as Chief Financial Officer during dramatic growth and market expansion globally. Eagle Eye Networks, now Brivo post a recent acquisition, is the leader in AI based comprehensive access control and security management that has rapidly expanded globally offering its SaaS to millions of users.

"Scale Computing is at an exciting point in its growth, expanding both its SaaS platforms and its market reach. Oaktree Capital Management L.P. and I look forward to partnering with Rich," said Bill Morrow, CEO of Scale Computing. "Rich brings the financial leadership, operational discipline, and strategic mindset needed to support Scale Computing's acceleration responsibly. His background in complex, mission-critical industries and his expertise in capital markets and organizational development will be invaluable as we continue growing the business."

Williams' addition comes during an exciting growth period for the company. Scale Computing recently announced the acquisition of Adaptiv Networks, a leading cloud-native Software-Defined Wide-Area Network (SD-WAN) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) provider. The acquisition extends Scale Computing's SC//AcuVigil™ managed network solutions with integrated SD-WAN connectivity, advanced network performance optimization, and centralized orchestration across distributed environments, and also expands the company's market position in Canada.

"I am joining Scale Computing at a time when organizations around the world are rethinking how they run and secure their applications and networks," said Richard Williams, CFO of Scale Computing. "Scale Computing has built platforms that deliver simplicity, resilience, and operational efficiency — and the company is well positioned to support its partners and customers to modernize infrastructure while supporting distributed operations. I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen the company's financial foundation and support the next phase of growth."

Scale Computing customers and partners benefit from the company's full range of edge computing solutions.

SC//AcuVigil managed network solutions combine 24/7 network operations support with self-service visibility and control, providing multi-site operators a unified, effortless way to monitor, troubleshoot, secure, and optimize every connection across their network.





SC//Fleet Manager™ edge orchestration solutions, including the Zero-Touch Provisioning™ feature, makes managing edge computing infrastructure as simple as managing cloud resources.





SC//Reliant™ Platform as a Service is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge computing platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security controls at scale, without adding complexity or taxing IT teams.





SC//HyperCore™ virtualization suite simplifies IT systems and saves organizations time and valuable resources because software, servers, and storage are in one fully integrated platform.





simplifies IT systems and saves organizations time and valuable resources because software, servers, and storage are in one fully integrated platform. SC//Connect™ is the newly branded Adaptiv Networks' Connect and Elfiq family of SD-WAN solutions. SC//Connect offers cloud-native SD-WAN and SASE solutions to simplify WAN management and boost performance, security, and reliability across organizations.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. Learn more at www.scalecomputing.com .

© 2026 Scale Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Scale Computing and other Scale Computing marks are trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Information on Scale Computing patents and trademarks is available at www.scalecomputing.com/legal . SC//AcuVigil, SC//Fleet Manager, SC//HyperCore, SC//Platform, SC//Reliant and SC//Connect are trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc.

