Scaled Agile, Inc. Welcomes Six Lean-Agile Thought Leaders into the SAFe® Fellow Program

The new inductees have been selected based on their ongoing contribution to the evolution of the Scaled Agile Framework ® , their demonstrated success in a broad range of SAFe implementations, and their willingness to share their expertise in the public arena through writing and speaking.

SAFe Fellows have exhibited the highest level of mastery in enterprise strategy and the practice of SAFe.

"The SAFe® Fellow Program recognizes a select number of individuals who have the depth and breadth of experience to work at the highest levels of complexity in enterprise strategy, and who have established themselves as thought leaders in the Lean-Agile space," said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and chief methodologist. "If we are in a challenging situation—whether puzzling over the next-generation framework or struggling to optimize a SAFe implementation—these are the folks we turn to."

Scaled Agile is pleased to welcome the newest members of the program:

— Debbie Brey, Enterprise Agile Transformation Leader, Boeing

Building on 25 years as a software and systems engineer, Debbie Brey became an Enterprise Agile Transformation Leader at Boeing, where she leads the company's Agile Center of Excellence. A long-time Agile advocate and champion of SAFe, Brey was instrumental in developing Boeing's enterprise-wide Lean-Agile transformation strategy. She has extensive coaching and training experience, holds an Internal SAFe® Program Consultant Trainer (iSPCT) certification, and is a Boeing Associate Technical Fellow.

— Michael Casey, Founder, Agile Big Picture

Michael Casey has more than 30 years of experience in software and systems development and holds a SAFe® Program Consultant Trainer (SPCT) certification. He has held developer, architect, and executive roles, and today actively works to promote and implement SAFe. In 2016, after rolling out Agile methodologies and best practices company-wide as Director of Agile Coaching at Fidelity Investments, Casey founded Agile Big Picture, a consulting organization focused solely on SAFe training and coaching for large enterprises.





— Cheryl Crupi, Assistant Vice President, Global Lean-Agile Center of Excellence, MetLife

An engaging speaker and transformative coach, Cheryl Crupi is a passionate change champion who has promoted Lean-Agile practices in Fortune 500 companies for 15 years. As Assistant Vice President at MetLife and founder of the company's Lean Agile Center of Excellence (LACE), she is activating confident and innovative Agile practitioners in more than 40 countries. Crupi is also iSPCT certified, building upon 25 years delivering solutions in fast-paced, results-oriented industries.

— Andrew Sales, Principal Consultant and SAFe Principal Contributor at Scaled Agile, Inc.

For more than a decade, Andrew Sales has provided critical expert support to organizations undertaking Agile transformations. As an SPCT and SAFe Principal Contributor, he draws on wide experience in software development, project management, and product management in a variety of industries. Sales previously led Agility Services across EMEA for CA Technologies (formerly Rally), is a regular speaker at Agile events, and recently completed post-graduate research exploring the relationship between organizational complexity and organizational agility.

— Carl Starendal, Founder, Partner and Senior Advisor/Trainer, We Are Movement

With a background in game development and a decade of hands-on experience at the center of global Lean-Agile transformations across multiple industries, Carl Starendal co-founded We Are Movement, an Agile and Lean advisory team based in Stockholm. A highly regarded trainer, advisor, and facilitator, Starendal is a passionate advocate and resource for organizations throughout all stages of the Agile journey. Starendal is recognized internationally as a speaker on leadership, Agile, and product development.

— Robin Yeman, Senior Technical Fellow, Lockheed Martin, DevSecOps Enterprise Coach

Robin Yeman is a Senior Technical Fellow at Lockheed Martin, where her software engineering career spans 25 years and multiple domains, from submarines to satellites. Yeman's focus is building large, complex, safety-critical solutions using Agile and DevSecOps. She advocates for continuous learning and holds multiple certifications including CEC, PMI-ACP, and CSEP. Yeman is a PhD candidate at Colorado State University, supports multiple government working groups, and is a DevOps ambassador at the DevOps Institute.

